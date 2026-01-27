Reports: Eagles interviewed Packers QB coach for offensive coordinator, bringing in for follow-up

The Eagles' search for an offensive coordinator gets older by the day, but the candidate pool appears to get younger.

The latest to reportedly interview for the job, according to Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports, is Packers QBs coach Sean Mannion, a 33-year old former journeyman quarterback who has spent all of one season in the NFL as a position coach and therefore has no play calling experience.

Mike Garafolo, of NFL Media, reported that the Eagles plan to bring Mannion in for a second interview, this time in person.

Mannion has never been a coordinator at any level, college or pro, and broke into coaching immediately after retiring from football in 2024. He has two years of NFL coaching under his belt, making him a questionable fit for an Eagles team that has fired its last two offensive coordinators who were promoted to the position without prior play calling duties, the latest being Kevin Patullo immediately after this season.

Mannion, a former Oregon State quarterback and 2015 third-round pick of the Rams, who were still playing in St. Louis at the time, bounced around with two other teams during his eight-year NFL career. He also played for the Vikings and Seahawks, weirdly making three separate stints with each team over three seasons, alternating between both teams each year, mostly appearing in camp or on the practice squad. Mannion only played in 14 NFL games – 10 with the Rams – and started just two.

He last appeared as an NFL player on the practice squads for both Minnesota and Seattle in 2023, then immediately got into coaching, joining the Packers the following February as an offensive assistant. After one season as an assistant, Mannion was promoted to QBs coach for 2025, working closely with Packers star Jordan Love.

In his last two seasons playing for the Rams, Mannion was coached by Sean McVay. While with the Vikings in 2023, Mannion played for head coach Kevin O'Connell in 2023 and with Seahawks offensive coordinator Shane Waldron in 2022 and 2023. O'Connell and Waldron along with Mannion's current boss, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur, have each coached under McVay with the Rams, so it's likely that Mannion's coaching philosophies are heavily influenced by the branches of the McVay tree.

SIGN UP HERE to receive PhillyVoice's Sports newsletters.

Follow Geoff on Twitter/X: @geoffpmosher

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports