Report: Eagles to interview Texans QBs coach for offensive coordinator

Two years ago, during their search for an offensive coordinator to replace the fired Brian Johnson, the Eagles spoke to Texans QBs coach Jerrod Johnson.

Now, they're reportedly doing it again.

The Eagles, looking to replace the fired Kevin Patullo, are set to talk again soon with Johnson, per The Athletic's Dianna Russini.

Johnson, 37, has familiarity with Eagles coach Nick Sirianni. The former Texas &M quarterback coached with Sirianni while with the Colts from 2019-2021. Sirianni was the Colts' OC from 2018-2020. Johnson did a coaching fellowship in Indianapolis in 2019 and then spent two years there as an offensive quality control coach before becoming Vikings assistant QBs coach in 2022 and then Texans QBs coach in 2023.

Here is his coaching experience:

• San Francisco 49ers (2017): Bill Walsh Diversity coaching fellowship

• Indianapolis Colts (2019): Bill Walsh Diversity coaching fellowship

• Indianapolis Colts (2020–2021): Offensive quality control coach

• Minnesota Vikings (2022): Assistant quarterbacks coach

• Houston Texans (2023–present): Quarterbacks coach

Johnson and Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans crossed paths in 2017 with the 49ers, when Johnson was serving a coaching fellowship with the Niners and Ryans was San Francisco's defensive quality control coach.

Sirianni clearly sees potential in Johnson to interview him twice for the OC position, but it's also worth noting that Johnson has not called plays at the NFL level and was not only passed on by the Eagles in favor of Kellen Moore in 2024 but also in 2025 by Ryans, who fired OC Bobby Slowik after the 2024 season and hired Rams pass game coordinator/tight ends coach Nick Caley for the job.

After a ridiculously good rookie season, Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud has regressed over the past two seasons. The Texans finished 12th in total offense in 2023 but fell to 22nd in 2024 and ranked just 18th this season.

SIGN UP HERE to receive PhillyVoice's Sports newsletters.

Follow Geoff on Twitter/X: @geoffpmosher

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports