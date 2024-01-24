More Sports:

January 24, 2024

Report: Eagles interviewed Jerrod Johnson for vacant offensive coordinator job

The Eagles continue to bring in candidates to help run their offense.

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
012424JerrodJohnson Howard Smith/USA TODAY Sports

Former Eagles training camp invite Jerrod Johnson

The Philadelphia Eagles interviewed Houston Texans quarterbacks coach Jerrod Johnson for their vacant offensive coordinator position, according to a report from Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Johnson played quarterback in college at Texas A&M, and competed in a bunch of NFL training camps (including an Eagles camp in 2011), but never made a 53-man roster. He became a coach, and has quickly risen up the ranks with four different teams.

• San Francisco 49ers (2017): Bill Walsh Diversity coaching fellowship
• Indianapolis Colts (2019): Bill Walsh Diversity coaching fellowship
• Indianapolis Colts (2020–2021): Offensive quality control coach
• Minnesota Vikings (2022): Assistant quarterbacks coach
• Houston Texans (2023–present): Quarterbacks coach

Soon-to-be Offensive Rookie of the Year C.J. Stroud had an outstanding rookie season at quarterback for the Texans, and he didn't run a simple offense. Stroud was mature as a quarterback beyond his years, throwing with anticipation, and displaying an ability to read defenses, in addition to making good use of his pure physical talents. As such, it should be no surprise that Johnson is getting some interest as a coordinator.

It's worth noting that in November of 2020, the NFL approved a proposal that rewards teams for developing minority coaches and front office executives who go on to become head coaches and general managers for other organizations. If a team loses a minority coach or executive to a head coach or general manager position with another team, they will receive a pair of third-round picks in return. They are called "Resolution JC-2A" picks, but function in a similar way to compensatory picks. Johnson is African-American, and would thus qualify as a minority candidate.

MORE: Eagles coaching search tracker

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Jerrod Johnson

Videos

Featured

Limited - Man Looking out a window uncertain

A guy’s guide to sexual health: What every man should know
Limited - WFC Arena Main Photo

Wells Fargo Center’s $400 million private transformation near complete

Just In

Must Read

Business

Black & Brew, an East Passyunk Avenue mainstay, will lose its lease at the end of February
Black and Brew Passyunk

Sponsored

A guy’s guide to sexual health
Limited - Man Looking out a window uncertain

Fitness

Core stability, the foundation of healthy movement, can be strengthened with simple exercises
Core Stability Exercises

Entertainment

Meet South Jersey's Dominic Sessa, star of the Oscar-nominated film 'The Holdovers'
dominic sessa holdovers south jersey

Flyers

Flyers ready to go the long haul with Samuel Ersson in goal
Samuel-Ersson-Flyers-Stars-1.18.24-NHL.jpg

Entertainment

Theatre Contra's live readings of cult movies returns in 2024, starting with 'Snakes on a Plane'
Theatre Contra Tattooed Mom live movie reading

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved