Report: Eagles interviewed Jerrod Johnson for vacant offensive coordinator job

The Philadelphia Eagles interviewed Houston Texans quarterbacks coach Jerrod Johnson for their vacant offensive coordinator position, according to a report from Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Johnson played quarterback in college at Texas A&M, and competed in a bunch of NFL training camps (including an Eagles camp in 2011), but never made a 53-man roster. He became a coach, and has quickly risen up the ranks with four different teams.

• San Francisco 49ers (2017): Bill Walsh Diversity coaching fellowship

• Indianapolis Colts (2019): Bill Walsh Diversity coaching fellowship

• Indianapolis Colts (2020–2021): Offensive quality control coach

• Minnesota Vikings (2022): Assistant quarterbacks coach

• Houston Texans (2023–present): Quarterbacks coach

Soon-to-be Offensive Rookie of the Year C.J. Stroud had an outstanding rookie season at quarterback for the Texans, and he didn't run a simple offense. Stroud was mature as a quarterback beyond his years, throwing with anticipation, and displaying an ability to read defenses, in addition to making good use of his pure physical talents. As such, it should be no surprise that Johnson is getting some interest as a coordinator.

It's worth noting that in November of 2020, the NFL approved a proposal that rewards teams for developing minority coaches and front office executives who go on to become head coaches and general managers for other organizations. If a team loses a minority coach or executive to a head coach or general manager position with another team, they will receive a pair of third-round picks in return. They are called "Resolution JC-2A" picks, but function in a similar way to compensatory picks. Johnson is African-American, and would thus qualify as a minority candidate.



