January 29, 2026

Eagles hire Sean Mannion to be their offensive coordinator

Capping a long search to find a replacement for the fired Kevin Patullo, the Eagles named 33-year-old former Packers QB coach Sean Mannion, who has just two years of NFL coaching experience, as their new offensive coordinator.

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
012926SeanMannion Tork Mason/Imagn Images

Sean Mannion

The Philadelphia Eagles announced on Thursday evening that they have hired Sean Mannion to be their new offensive coordinator. 

Mannion played in the NFL for nine years from 2015 to 2023, initially with the Rams, and then three different stints each with the Vikings and Seahawks. He got right into coaching after his playing days were through, serving as a Packers offensive assistant for one year in 2024, before being promoted to quarterbacks coach in 2025.

In just his third year in coaching, at the age of 33, Mannion has already landed an offensive coordinator job. In that respect, his career path has followed a similar trajectory as former Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, who became the Cowboys' offensive coordinator in just his second year as a coach.

Obviously, Mannion doesn't have play-calling experience with this being his first coordinator job, at any level. He did help lead Jordan Love to his best statistical season in the NFL during the 2025 season. The assumption is that Mannion will call plays for the Eagles, but that is not yet something the team has confirmed.

As a quarterback, Mannion played for a lot of recognizable offensive minds, like Sean McVay, Matt LaFleur, Zac Taylor, Gary Kubiak, Kevin Stefanski, Klint Kubiak, Dave Canales, and Grant Udinski. As a coach, he served under LaFleur, which I suppose makes him part of the Mike Shanahan coaching tree.

“It was quickly apparent in meeting with Sean that he is a bright young coach with a tremendous future ahead of him in this league,” Nick Sirianni said in a statement. 

“I was impressed by his systematic views on offensive football and his strategic approach. Sean’s 11 years in the NFL have provided him a great opportunity to learn from and grow alongside some of the best coaches in the game. As a result, he has a wealth of knowledge and experience that will be invaluable to our team moving forward. I can’t wait to see Sean with our team, and I want to welcome him and his wife, Megan, to the Eagles family.”

