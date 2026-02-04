Will Eagles QB Jalen Hurts have yet another position coach in 2026?

Are the Eagles getting rid of quarterbacks coach Scot Loeffler after just one year?

Reports on Wednesday of the Eagles talking with QB coach candidates suggest that Loeffler, the former Bowling Green head coach who joined Nick Sirianni's staff last year, is out after just one season, following in the footsteps of fired offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo.

It also means that Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is likely to have yet another position coach on top of having a new play caller in Sean Mannion, which would be his fifth different QBs coach in five seasons.

The Eagles haven't made any official statement about the status of Loeffler or other members of their offensive staff after last week's hire of Mannion as their new offensive coordinator and Josh Grizzard as their new pass game coordinator, but Loeffler appears headed out the door as multiple reports emerged that the Eagles are planning to interview candidates for his post.

The big one came from NFL Media's Mike Garafolo, who reported that veteran offensive coach Greg Olson is a "name to watch" for the Birds:

The report said Mannion, who played for three different NFL teams during his nine-year career as a journeyman backup, would be interested in a reunion with his former QBs coach.

Olson, 62, has been a QBs coach, OC, assistant head coach or some combination of those for nine different NFL teams since 2001, including three separate stints with the Raiders and two with the Rams. He started 2025 with the Raiders as QBs coach and took over play calling after the team fired Chip Kelly.

In 2023, Seahawks QB Geno Smith made the second of his two straight Pro Bowls with Olson as his position coach. Mannion began that season with the Vikings but landed with the Seahawks in December for his final season playing in the NFL.

Mannion and Olson were also together with the Rams in 2017, Mannion's second year in the league and Sean McVay's second as Rams head coach. Olson was QBs coach that year under McVay and OC Matt LaFleur, who would later become Packers head coach and in 2024 hired Mannion as an offensive assistant and then promoted Mannion to QBs coach for this season.

Olson has also coached under other West Coast offenses protégés Jon Gruden and Steve Mariucci. Mannion is expected to bring a West Coast style of offense to the Eagles.

Also, a report from Ari Meirov indicated that the Eagles plan to interview fast-rising coach Connor Senger, a 30-year-old with four years of NFL coaching experience who spent last year as the pass game specialist for the Cardinals.

Senger started his coaching career in Arizona on a coaching fellowship in 2022 and in 2023 was promoted to quality control coach before earning a 2024 promotion to assistant quarterbacks coach.

The only obvious tie between Senger, a Milwaukee native who never played in the NFL, and Mannion is that both recently coached together at the East-West Shrine Bowl last week; Senger served as OC for the East team and Mannion as OC for the West.

As for Hurts, here are all the position coaches he's played for in the six seasons being drafted by the Eagles in 2020:

• *Press Taylor (2020)

• Brian Johnson (2021, 2022)

• Alex Tanney (2023)

• Doug Nussmeier (2024)

• Scott Loeffler (2025)

(* Hat tip to Marty Mornhinweg, an offensive assistant in 2020 who spent a lot of time coaching a then-rookie Hurts as a senior assistant)

