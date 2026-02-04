Although the 2025 Eagles failed in their attempt to repeat as Super Bowl champions, there will still be some Eagles – well, former ones – who have a chance to hoist the Lombardi Trophy on Sunday.

Regardless of who wins when the favored Seattle Seahawks battle the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX in Santa Clara, a former Eagles player or coach – perhaps a combo of both – will become a champion. For some, it might not be the first time.

If you're the kind of fan who likes to see former hometown guys do well in other places, here's a list of some former Birds who'll be at Levi's Stadium on Sunday hunting down a championship ring.

New England Patriots

iDL Milton Williams: The Eagles were never going to be able to match New England's whopping 4-year, $106-million offer – $26 million AAV – without sacrificing their ability to pay some others last offseason and this offseason. But good on Williams, who parlayed his Super Bowl season with the Eagles into the chance to win another ring and join a small fraternity of NFL players all time to win back to back Super Bowls with different teams. Williams missed five games this season, so his stats were a little down, but he's been a beast in the playoffs and tied for the team high with four pressures against the Broncos in the AFC Championship. This will be Williams' third Super Bowl appearance after being an Eagles third-round pick in 2021.

WR Mack Hollins: Fun fact on the former Birds receiver who won a ring with the 2017 Eagles – in his final nine games with the Eagles in 2020, Hollins had just 10 targets on 243 snaps, an average of one target per 24.3 snaps. The 2017 fourth-rounder has emerged into a solid role player over the latter half of his career, with 550 yards on 46 receptions and 2 TDs for the Patriots along with special teams contributions. He had nearly 700 yards for the Raiders in 2022. A win would give Hollins his second ring.

LB Christian Elliss: One of three sons of former Lions DT Luther Elliss who presently play in the NFL, Christian was a Vikings undrafted rookie in 2021 who didn't make the team but signed with the Eagles' practice squad and appeared in one game. In 2022, he elevated from the practice squad in Week 13 to play an important role on special teams and signed to the active roster in late December. The following year, he played 12 games with the Eagles but became a roster casualty when the Birds hysterically signed street free-agent LB Shaq Leonard thinking the former Colts star could rescue a crumbling defense. Leonard, of course, wasn't the answer, and the move cost the Eagles a chance to retain Elliss, who was claimed off waivers by the Patriots, where he has since emerged into a starter.

* EDGE Patrick Johnson: A 2021 Eagles seventh-round pick, Johnson made the team as a rookie and played his first two years as an impact special teamer and went with the Birds to the Super Bowl in 2022. In 2024, the Eagles waived him after he played one game for them, and the Giants claimed him to keep him in the NFC East. He returned to the Eagles this season, getting signed to the practice squad despite having an outstanding camp but then elevated for the season over and then signed to the 53 a few weeks later. He played in nine games this year and notched his first career sack before being cut in November and re-signing again to the practice squad. After the Eagles were bounced out of the playoffs in the first round, Johnson remained a free agent. The Patriots scooped him up for their practice squad but he hasn't yet been elevated for any Patriots playoff games.

Seattle Seahawks

CB Josh Jobe: An Eagles undrafted DB in 2022 who helped Alabama win the natty in 2020, Jobe's size and athleticism (5-11, 190) were tantalizing for an Eagles defense that, at the time, badly lacked depth at his position – the Birds started James Bradberry opposite Darius Slay and had guys like Zech McPhearson and Josiah Scott among the backups. Jobe made the team and played 28 games over his first two seasons, with just three starts. He underperformed in those starting cameos and was waived after his third training camp. Seattle signed him to its practice squad two days later and by November promoted him to the 53. Jobe started six of the 10 games he played in 2024, signed a one-year extension and has become a starter one of the NFL's top defenses. Nice turnaround story for the young corner. He stands to win a ring and get a nice free-agent payday.



FB Brady Russell: The 2023 undrafted free agent tight end out of Colorado is the nephew of Eagles senior personnel advisor Matt Russell and spent camp with the Birds that summer before being waived at the cutdown and re-signed to the practice squad. The Seahawks signed him off the Eagles' practice squad just a few weeks later, and Russell became a core special teamer for the next two seasons, playing 26 games and more than 70 percent of special teams snaps. This year, the Seahawks converted him to fullback under new OC Klint Kubiak, and Russell had one target all season – which he dropped. But he did see his offensive usage skyrocket to ... 6%, up from 4% in 2024.

*S Maxen Hook: The 2025 undrafted rookie was one of three former Toledo players in camp with the Eagles, joining star CB Quinyon Mitchell and undrafted rookie linebacker Lance Dixon. Hook and Dixon were both waived at the roster cutdown. In October, Hook signed with the Seahawks' practice squad. He has not been elevated for a game.

*CB Tyler Hall: Undrafted out of Wyoming in 2022, Hall has bounced around with six different NFL teams. He was with the Eagles in camp in 2024 but didn't make the team despite having 31 NFL games and six starts under his belt. He ended up with the Seahawks' practice squad, where he remains. He played one game this season – Week 18 – and logged three special teams snaps. If you're a Birds fan who has any recollection of Hall's short time in Philly, you might actually be a sicko. Please get help.



Assistant head coach Leslie Frazier: He won his first ring as a defensive backs for the legendary 1985 Bears playing for defensive coordinator Buddy Ryan, who'd later become Eagles head coach. Frazier broke into NFL coaching with the Eagles as DBs coach on Andy Reid's staff from 1999-2002, the start of a near-30-year coaching career. He won another ring, his first as a coach, as assistant head coach to Tony Dungy on the 2006 Colts team that got Peyton Manning his first Super Bowl title. Birds fans, however, might not forgive Frazier for being interim head coach of the Vikings for the infamous Tuesday night "Joe Webb" game in 2010, when a backup QB named Joe Webb, making his first NFL start, upset the Eagles 24-14 at the Linc in a late December game initially postponed because of a snowstorm. The real problem for the Eagles that night was Frazier's decision to relentlessly blitz slot cornerback Antione Winfield, who had two sacks, nine tackles, a TFL, and a 45-yard touchdown return from a fumble recovery. The two sacks were the most Winfield ever had in a game, as he totaled just 7.5 in his 14-year career.

