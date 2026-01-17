Report: Eagles request to interview Jim Bob Cooter for open offensive coordinator job

January 17, 2026
The Philadelphia Eagles have requested to interview Indianapolis Colts offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter for their open offensive coordinator job.
Cooter worked with Nick Sirianni in Kansas City, and later for the Eagles in 2021 in a consulting role. His coaching resume:
• Tennessee (2007–2008): Graduate assistant
• Indianapolis Colts (2009–2011): Offensive assistant
• Kansas City Chiefs (2012): Offensive quality control coach
• Denver Broncos (2013): Offensive assistant
• Detroit Lions (2014–2015): Quarterbacks coach
• Detroit Lions (2016–2018): Offensive coordinator
• New York Jets (2019–2020): Running backs coach
• Philadelphia Eagles (2021): Consultant
• Jacksonville Jaguars (2022): Passing game coordinator
• Indianapolis Colts (2023–present): Offensive coordinator
Cooter had the following NFL ranks in points and yards during the years he was an offensive coordinator:
|Jim Bob Cooter
|Points
|Yards
|2016 Lions
|20
|21
|2017 Lions
|7
|13
|2018 Lions
|25
|24
|2023 Colts
|10
|15
|2024 Colts
|17
|13
|2025 Colts
|8
|9
Cooter had impressive success with the Colts, particularly in 2025, when the Colts had one of the best offenses in the NFL with Daniel Jones at quarterback. After Jones was lost for the season with an injury, the Colts' offense understandably sputtered. That's the upside.
The downside is that Cooter previously worked for Sirianni, and after a season in which the Eagles' offense stunk largely because of Sirianni's scheme, fans are going to be immediately irritated by any coaches with past links to Sirianni.
