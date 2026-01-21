Report: Eagles interviewed Chiefs OC Matt Nagy for same post

The offensive coordinator carousel continued to spin Wednesday for the Eagles. On the day they learned that the two candidates at the top of their wish list – Mike McDaniel and Brian Daboll – are headed elsewhere, the Birds interviewed someone with a more familiar background.

According to a report from NFL Media, the Eagles interviewed former Chiefs offensive coordinator and Bears head coach Matt Nagy, a Central Pennsylvania native and former University of Delaware quarterback who broke into the coaching ranks in Philadelphia under former coach Andy Reid.

Nagy has spent the past three seasons coaching Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs' offense in his second stint as Chiefs OC under Reid and was recently a finalist for the Titans head coaching job that went to Robert Saleh, but he strangely appears to have been soft-fired by Reid, who is reportedly planning to bring back Eric Bieniemy as his next offensive coordinator while Nagy's contract with the Chiefs is set to expire.

Reid is the primary play caller, but the Chiefs have seen their offense gradually regress, going from ninth overall in 2023 – Nagy's first year back at OC after a four-year stint as Bears head coach – to 15th in 2024 and 20th this past season, as the Chiefs went 6-11 and missed the postseason for the first time since 2014.

In Chicago, Nagy called plays his first two years as head coach, then surrendered play calling to OC Bill Lazor late in the 2020 season, then reclaimed play calling in 2021 before giving it back again. In his four years in Chicago, the Bears never ranked higher than 21st in total offense and finished as low as 29th.

Nagy was named the NFL's Coach of the Year after guiding the Bears to a 12-4 season but lost at home in the first round to the Nick Foles-led Eagles in the infamous "Double Doink Game" that ended with Bears kicker Cody Parkey missing a 43-yard field goal that bounced off the left upright and then crossbar before falling away with 10 seconds to play, helping the Eagles escape with a 16-15 win.

Nagy's Bears went 8-8 in each of the next two seasons before moving on from quarterback Mitchell Trubisky to first-round pick Justin Fields and going 6-11 in his fourth season, leading to his firing.

Here's a look at Nagy's coaching career:

Philadelphia Eagles (2008–2009): Coaching intern

Philadelphia Eagles (2010): Coaches' assistant

Philadelphia Eagles (2011–2012): Offensive quality control coach

Kansas City Chiefs (2013–2015): Quarterbacks coach

Kansas City Chiefs (2016–2017): Offensive coordinator

Chicago Bears (2018–2021): Head coach

Kansas City Chiefs (2022): Senior assistant & quarterbacks coach

Kansas City Chiefs (2023–2025): Offensive coordinator

Nagy has experience working with several different quarterbacks, from Alex Smith and Mahomes in Kansas City to Trubisky and Fields in Chicago. As an early assistant in Philadelphia, he watched Reid and his staff work with Donovan McNabb, Kevin Kolb and Michael Vick.

Fun Nagy story: At training camp in 2009, while Nagy was an unpaid coaching intern, the Eagles suffered a bunch of quarterback injuries and signed Nagy to a contract so he could be an extra camp quarterback a few days before a preseason game. The NFL voided the contract after one practice, saying Nagy was technically under a preexisting contract with an AFL team.

