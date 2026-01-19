More Sports:

January 19, 2026

Report: Eagles requested to interview Dolphins passing game coordinator Bobby Slowik for open OC job

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
011926BobbySlowik Troy Taormina/Imagn Images

Bobby Slowik

The Philadelphia Eagles have requested to interview Miami Dolphins passing game coordinator Bobby Slowik for their open offensive coordinator job, per a report from ESPN.

Slowik is perhaps best known for his time as the Houston Texans' offensive coordinator from 2023 to 2024. In 2023, C.J. Stroud had one of the best rookie seasons in NFL history, when he threw for 23 TDs vs. 5 INTs while averaging a league-leading 273.9 passing yards per game. However, in 2024, Stroud and the Texans offense regressed, and Slowik was fired. His coaching resume:

• Washington (2011–2013): Defensive assistant
• San Francisco 49ers (2017–2018): Defensive quality control coach
• San Francisco 49ers (2019–2020): Offensive assistant
• San Francisco 49ers (2021): Offensive pass game specialist
• San Francisco 49ers (2022): Offensive passing game coordinator
• Houston Texans (2023–2024): Offensive coordinator
• Miami Dolphins (2025–present): Senior passing game coordinator

As you can see above, Slowik comes from the Shanahan tree, having working for Mike Shanahan in Washington, and then Kyle Shanahan for six years in San Francisco. During the gap between his time with Washington and San Francisco, Slowik worked for Pro Football Focus, grading players.

Slowik's NFL ranks the two years he was the Texans' offensive coordinator:

 Bobby SlowikPoints Yards 
2023 13 12 
2024 19 22 


It is also noteworthy that the Texans had the fewest giveaways in the NFL during the 2023 season.

In his one season in Miami as the passing game coordinator, the Dolphins had the 25th ranked passing offense, and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was benched.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Bobby Slowik

Videos

Featured

Aqimero Galentines day

Galentine’s Day Boozy Tea with cocktails and a DJ is coming to the Ritz
Purchased - Doctor Holding Prostate Cancer Sign

One man’s insights on prostate cancer.

Just In

Must Read

Technology

Drexel scientists may have found a use for mosquitoes in 3D printing

Drexel Mosquitoes 3D Printing

Philadelphia Zoo

Philadelphia Zoo offers $500 tour access

Philadelphia Zoo - Rhinos

Prevention

'Shared decision-making' for childhood vaccines sounds empowering – but it may mean less access for some families

Shared Decision Making

Arts & Culture

City unveils 22 Liberty Bells replicas that honor Philly neighborhoods

bells unveiling 2

Food & Drink

Galentine’s Day Boozy Tea with cocktails and a DJ is coming to the Ritz

Aqimero Galentines day

Sixers

5 Sixers thoughts: Jared McCain's brutal return to G League; a trade target to replace him in guard mix

Jared-McCain-Sixers-12.28.25-NBA.jpg

© 2026 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved