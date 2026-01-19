Report: Eagles requested to interview Dolphins passing game coordinator Bobby Slowik for open OC job

The Philadelphia Eagles have requested to interview Miami Dolphins passing game coordinator Bobby Slowik for their open offensive coordinator job, per a report from ESPN.

Slowik is perhaps best known for his time as the Houston Texans' offensive coordinator from 2023 to 2024. In 2023, C.J. Stroud had one of the best rookie seasons in NFL history, when he threw for 23 TDs vs. 5 INTs while averaging a league-leading 273.9 passing yards per game. However, in 2024, Stroud and the Texans offense regressed, and Slowik was fired. His coaching resume:

• Washington (2011–2013): Defensive assistant

• San Francisco 49ers (2017–2018): Defensive quality control coach

• San Francisco 49ers (2019–2020): Offensive assistant

• San Francisco 49ers (2021): Offensive pass game specialist

• San Francisco 49ers (2022): Offensive passing game coordinator

• Houston Texans (2023–2024): Offensive coordinator

• Miami Dolphins (2025–present): Senior passing game coordinator

As you can see above, Slowik comes from the Shanahan tree, having working for Mike Shanahan in Washington, and then Kyle Shanahan for six years in San Francisco. During the gap between his time with Washington and San Francisco, Slowik worked for Pro Football Focus, grading players.

Slowik's NFL ranks the two years he was the Texans' offensive coordinator:

Bobby Slowik Points Yards 2023 13 12 2024 19 22



It is also noteworthy that the Texans had the fewest giveaways in the NFL during the 2023 season.

In his one season in Miami as the passing game coordinator, the Dolphins had the 25th ranked passing offense, and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was benched.

