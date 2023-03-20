Report: Eagles WR Zach Pascal to sign with the Cardinals

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Zach Pascal will reportedly sign with the Arizona Cardinals, according to a report from Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

When the Eagles signed Pascal to a one-year contract last March, the logic made a lot of sense, in that he was a well-regarded blocking wide receiver who could do some of the meat and potatoes stuff that J.J. Arcega-Whiteside did in 2021, but with the ability to actually catch the football when it came his way.

And that's essentially what he was for the Eagles, playing a minor role in the Eagles' offense as a pass catcher, making only 15 catches for 150 yards and a TD, but doing a lot of the dirty work that freed up star receivers A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith to make plays.

Pascal was something of a victim of his unselfishness, however, as he had his worst statistical season as a pro:

Zach Pascal Rec Yards YPC TD 2018 27 268 9.9 2 2019 41 607 14.8 5 2020 44 629 14.3 5 2021 38 384 10.1 3 2022 15 150 10.0 1



In order for Pascal to return to the Eagles in 2023, he would have to accept once again that the ball simply wouldn't come his way very often unless something bad happens to Brown or Smith. While he accepted his dirty work role with the Eagles with pride, Pascal also wanted to have the ball in his hands more than he did in 2022, so it is not surprising to see him find employment with another team that lacks the Eagles' star power at receiver, assuming the Cardinals move on from DeAndre Hopkins.

Wide receiver is a sneaky-thin position on the Eagles' roster, and they'll need to add players either in the late stages of free agency or in the draft.

Updated Eagles depth chart here.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader