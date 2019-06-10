More Sports:

June 10, 2019

Report: Malcolm Jenkins will not hold out, will attend Eagles mandatory minicamp

By Evan Macy
Malcolm Jenkins has been one of the NFL's most versatile players.

Fans had been fearing the worst when news seeped out that Malcolm Jenkins, for the first time, was not attending Eagles OTAs. Though the workouts and practices are voluntary, it was believed by many that a contract dispute was the reason Jenkins was not around.

According to Adam Schefter, the Eagles pro bowl safety Jenkins will be with his teammates Tuesday when Mandatory minicamp begins.

Jenkins may still want a raise, but he's reporting to camp and if an extension does get worked out, it'll be a justified reward for one of the most consistent and necessary pieces of the Eagles' defense over the past few years.

Here's what Matt Mullin wrote a few weeks ago when the "hold out" began:

Jenkins, 31, is one of the best and most versatile players at his position and has two years left on his deal. But as more and more safeties sign lucrative free agency deals each offseason, Jenkins has seen the value of his current contract decrease dramatically. Heading into the 2019 season, Jenkins ranks ninth in among NFL safeties in average annual salary ($8.75 million) and total guaranteed money ($21 million), according to OverTheCap.com. The total value of his contract ($35 million) also ranks ninth in the league at his position, but it's nowhere close to Landon Collins' $84 million deal with the Giants that makes him the highest-paid safety in the game. 
A perennial Pro Bowler, Jenkins has been the leader of the Eagles defense for several years now, including during their Super Bowl run — not to mention his work in the community or with the Players' Coalition — and would be justified if he felt like he was worth slightly more to the Eagles than his contract currently suggests. Especially when the Eagles somehow still have north of $20 million in salary cap space.

Jenkins participated in Carson Wentz's celebrity softball game last week, and just prior head coach Doug Pederson expressed his confidence that Jenkins was NOT holding out for more money.

"Again, we're still in that voluntary portion of the offseason and we're focused on the guys who are here," Pederson said last week. "But I fully expect everybody will be here next week."

The first practice of minicamp will be open to the media Tuesday, with open locker room access following after. Expect to hear from Jenkins about his offseason and his contract then.

Evan Macy
