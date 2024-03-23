Report: Eagles are signing QB Will Grier

March 23, 2024
Production never stops at the Philadelphia Eagles' Quarterback Factory™️, as the Birds are signing Will Grier, according to a report from Adam Schefter of ESPN.
Eagles are signing former Cowboys and Patriots QB Will Grier to a one-year deal, per sources. In the past week, the Eagles now have added QBs Kenny Pickett and Greer. pic.twitter.com/XADuivEFlC— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 23, 2024
Grier was a Panthers third-round pick in 2019. He has since bounced around the league quite a bit.
• Panthers (2019-2020)
• Cowboys (2021-2022)
• Bengals (2023)
• Patriots (2023)
• Chargers (2023)
Grier played for Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore for two years in Dallas, and for about a month in Los Angeles with the Chargers last season. He started two games for the Panthers as a rookie in 2019, and threw 0 TDs vs. 4 INTs. The Panthers lost both games. He has not appeared in a regular season game since.
The Eagles now have four quarterbacks on their roster:
Grier will help Moore install his offense, and could be a candidate to stick on the practice squad. Or maybe Tanner McKee didn't play as well in practice during the regular season after he had a very good training camp / preseason, and Grier will be legitimate competition for him in 2024 camp? 🤷♂️
