March 23, 2024

Report: Eagles are signing QB Will Grier

More on the Eagles latest signal-caller.

By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Will Grier

Production never stops at the Philadelphia Eagles' Quarterback Factory™️, as the Birds are signing Will Grier, according to a report from Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Grier was a Panthers third-round pick in 2019. He has since bounced around the league quite a bit.

• Panthers (2019-2020)
• Cowboys (2021-2022)
• Bengals (2023)
• Patriots (2023)
• Chargers (2023)

Grier played for Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore for two years in Dallas, and for about a month in Los Angeles with the Chargers last season. He started two games for the Panthers as a rookie in 2019, and threw 0 TDs vs. 4 INTs. The Panthers lost both games. He has not appeared in a regular season game since.

The Eagles now have four quarterbacks on their roster:

  1. Jalen Hurts
  2. Kenny Pickett
  3. Tanner McKee
  4. Will Grier

Grier will help Moore install his offense, and could be a candidate to stick on the practice squad. Or maybe Tanner McKee didn't play as well in practice during the regular season after he had a very good training camp / preseason, and Grier will be legitimate competition for him in 2024 camp? 🤷‍♂️

