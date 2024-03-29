Report: Eagles trade Haason Reddick to the Jets

The Philadelphia Eagles have traded star edge rusher Haason Reddick to the New York Jets, according to multiple reports. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Eagles will receive the Jets' third-round pick in 2026. That third-round pick will become a second-round pick if Reddick plays at least 67.5 percent of the Jets' defensive snaps and he has 10 or more sacks in 2024.

Reddick's career snap count percentages:

• 2017 (Cardinals): 42%

• 2018 (Cardinals): 76%

• 2019 (Cardinals) 61%

• 2020 (Cardinals): 79%

• 2021 (Panthers): 83%

• 2022 (Eagles): 74%

• 2023 (Eagles): 74%

The Jets have a deep and talented group of edge rushers that includes John Franklin-Myers, Jermaine Johnson, Will McDonald, and Michael Clemons, so it will be interesting to see if Reddick comes off the field with the Jets more than he did with the Eagles.

Reddick has four straight seasons with double-digit sacks. Including the playoffs in 2022, Reddick notched 19.5 sacks and 6 forced fumbles, both of which led the NFL. He was named to the All-Pro team and finished fourth in Defensive Player of the Year voting.

In 2023, his numbers were down, as he notched 11 sacks and just 1 forced fumble. He had no sacks in the final four games.



Reddick was unhappy with his current contract which no doubt factored into the decision to trade him away, however, a conditional third-round pick as far out as 2026 (!) is not a return that should be expected of an impact player at a position of high importance. It will be interesting to hear why the Eagles were willing to take such meager compensation for a game-changing player.

Earlier this offseason, the Eagles signed 25-year-old edge rusher free agent Bryce Huff away from the Jets, so the Eagles kinda-sorta swapped Reddick for Huff and a 2026 draft pick. Surely, Eagles fans will monitor Huff's success in Philly vs. Reddick's success in New Jersey.

