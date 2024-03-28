Eagles free agency grade roundup

Now that we're a few weeks removed from the start of NFL free agency, let's take a look around and see how some of the national media types graded the Philadelphia Eagles.

(We gave them a C+, in case you missed that.)

This is textbook Howie Roseman on display. Eagles edge defenders Haason Reddick and Josh Sweat are the subjects of trade talks as they enter the final year of their respective contracts, and Philadelphia could trade one or both with an in-house replacement at the ready. Huff is as good a pure pass rusher off the edge as any player in the league, and the Eagles have always deployed the platoon-style approach that should fit his playstyle the best. This is a shocker. The Philadelphia Eagles not only spend at the top of the market for a running back here, but they also poach a former No. 2 overall pick of the New York Giants. There is probably an element to the running back market today that suggests teams may finally feel we’ve hit the inflection point of the market contraction for the position, but there also may not be a running back selected in the top 50 draft picks based on these contracts. Jalen Hurts and Barkley will be a dynamic duo in the zone-read game, and Barkley can be a pass-catching weapon, which Philadelphia could stand to add, as well as an improved pass blocker.

#JimmySays: I'm not sure I agree that "Huff is as good a pure pass rusher off the edge as any player in the league," but I do agree with their takes on why Barkley will make their offense better.

Major leadership depreciation following the retirements of C Jason Kelce and DT Fletcher Cox – though it’s not like wisdom managed to save the failed 2023 campaign. But the Eagles took a newfound opportunity to level up elsewhere. Barkley (3 years, $37.8 million), the type of player EVP/GM Howie Roseman typically doesn’t shell out for, could be a beast behind this blocking and given the other playmakers – including new WR3 DeVante Parker – who command attention. Barkley’s arrival also directly damages the division rival Giants. The return of DB C.J. Gardner-Johnson should restore an urgency to the defense, and retaining DEs Josh Sweat and LB Haason Reddick while adding Huff (3 years, $51 million) to the mix spells renewed trouble for opposing quarterbacks. If that’s not enough, G Landon Dickerson signed a massive extension (4 years, $84 million), and K Jake Elliott got one of his own (4 years, $24 million). Beware, Dallas.

#JimmySays: We'll see on Reddick. In my opinion, he'll still get dealt at some point. Also, I'm not as high on Parker.

General manager Howie Roseman has done it again. Thanks to the retirements of Cox and Kelce plus D'Andre Swift hitting free agency, he had enough money to sign both Bryce Huff and Saquon Barkley. Huff will elevate the Eagles' pass-rush immediately while Barkley can provide quarterback Jalen Hurts a nice checkdown option and a run-pass option running mate defenses will fear. While Philly doesn't typically pay running backs, they are contenders, so the investment is understandable. The back end of their secondary improved tremendously by them replacing Kevin Byard, who doesn't look the same on the wrong side of 30, with the returning C.J. Gardner-Johnson. Elliott will stay in Philadelphia for the long haul after reportedly matching Justin Tucker as the highest-paid kicker in NFL history. White isn't a major upgrade at linebacker, but perhaps the Eagles can get something out of his athleticism.

#JimmySays: The retirements of Cox and Kelce — and the departure of Swift — are not the reasons the Eagles signed a bunch of guys.

What’s Been Accomplished Philadelphia has been all over the place in free agency. Signing a player like Bryce Huff is a typical Howie Roseman move, but the Philadelphia Eagles have also spent at running back, linebacker and safety this offseason. Saquon Barkey signed for $26 million guaranteed, as Philadelphia handed out a rare, relatively expensive running back contract. It could be an effort to create more explosive plays after the Eagles ranked just 15th in the rate of runs that gained 10 or more yards despite having one of the best run-blocking lines in the league. MORE EAGLES

Defensively, the Eagles brought back C.J. Gardner-Johnson after allowing him to leave as a free agent last offseason. At linebacker, Philadelphia is betting on Devin White and Oren Burks filling the gaps in what the other lacks to become a workable linebacker duo. What’s Still Needed A Haason Reddick trade is still on the table with the depth at edge and Reddick in the final year of his contract. The Eagles will have a hole wherever Gardner-Johnson does not play. If he is expected to be a slot corner, Philadelphia will need help at safety. If Gardner-Johnson is playing safety, slot corner is a need. Cornerback is still a position of concern. The Eagles were surprised when they brought back Darius Slay and James Bradberry last offseason, but neither played well, and both are into their 30s without much depth behind them.

#JimmySays: CJGJ will play safety, so they'll need a slot corner, and outside corner is indeed also a need though I'd quibble with the notion that Slay didn't play well last season. Bradberry certainly didn't.

Saquon Barkley was a rare splurge at running back, but it was probably hard to pass the chance at getting such an explosive option for a high-floor rushing attack. Defensively, Bryce Huff adds to the pass-rush pop, while Devin White, Zach Baun, and C.J. Gardner-Johnson fill some key back-seven holes in need of experience. GM Howie Roseman already was prepared for long-time linemen Jason Kelce and Fletcher Cox hanging it up with moves from the previous two offseasons.

#JimmySays: When viewing the Eagles' free agency this year, I do think it's worth noting that they have indeed stockpiled young players in anticipation of Kelce's and Cox's exits, which is something I didn't mention in my grades.

Eagles cumulative GPA of the above five media outlets above: 3.32

