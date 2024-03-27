More Sports:

March 27, 2024

Report: Eagles salary cap executive Jake Rosenberg leaving organization

Jake Rosenberg had been with the Eagles for 12 years and was a salary cap and contract management expert for the team.

Shamus-Clancy-headshot
By Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
generic_helmet_football_Eagles_Giants_091922_KateFrese185.jpg Kate Frese/For PhillyVoice

PHILADELPHIA - SEPTEMBER 19: A photo from the Philadelphia Eagles game against the Minnesota Vikings at Lincoln Financial Field on September 19, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

A major departure is coming to the Eagles' front office. According to a report from the Philadelphia Inquirer's Jeff McLane, salary cap executive and longtime Howie Roseman aid Jake Rosenberg is leaving the organization. 

Rosenberg spent 12 seasons with the Eagles. McLane writes that despite the fan base not knowing who Rosenberg was, he was integral to the team's smart, innovative contract and salary cap infrastructure:

While Rosenberg, 48, may have toiled in relative public obscurity, he was Roseman’s chief strategist in player signings and acquisitions for years. He played a vital role in cap management, contract negotiations, and compliance with the collective bargaining agreement.

Rosenberg’s job also included player evaluation and working with the Eagles coaching staff, along with the various departments within football operations and scouting. [Inquirer]

Per McLane's report, Rosenberg is leaving to pursue other opportunities with the hopes of landing a general manager position elsewhere in the NFL. That obviously was not happening in Philadelphia given Roseman's record of success and standing with the franchise.

MORE: ESPN pursuing Jason Kelce for 'Monday Night Football' role

