Report: Eagles salary cap executive Jake Rosenberg leaving organization

A major departure is coming to the Eagles' front office. According to a report from the Philadelphia Inquirer's Jeff McLane, salary cap executive and longtime Howie Roseman aid Jake Rosenberg is leaving the organization.

Rosenberg spent 12 seasons with the Eagles. McLane writes that despite the fan base not knowing who Rosenberg was, he was integral to the team's smart, innovative contract and salary cap infrastructure:

While Rosenberg, 48, may have toiled in relative public obscurity, he was Roseman’s chief strategist in player signings and acquisitions for years. He played a vital role in cap management, contract negotiations, and compliance with the collective bargaining agreement. Rosenberg’s job also included player evaluation and working with the Eagles coaching staff, along with the various departments within football operations and scouting. [Inquirer]

Per McLane's report, Rosenberg is leaving to pursue other opportunities with the hopes of landing a general manager position elsewhere in the NFL. That obviously was not happening in Philadelphia given Roseman's record of success and standing with the franchise.

Follow Shamus & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @shamus_clancy | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Shamus' RSS feed to your feed reader