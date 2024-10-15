Report: Previously unknown details in the Eagles-Jets Haason Reddick trade emerge

When the Philadelphia Eagles traded star edge rusher Haason Reddick in late March to the New York Jets, it was originally reported that the Eagles received the Jets' third-round pick in 2026, which could become a second-round pick if Reddick played at least 67.5 percent of the Jets' defensive snaps and he had 10 or more sacks in 2024.

Reddick never showed up for Jets training camp, and he has already missed their first six games, all but ending any chance of meeting the benchmarks required to trigger the upgrade in compensation.

However, it was reported on Tuesday by Josina Anderson that the Eagles still have a chance to receive a second-round pick, if Reddick is traded to an NFC team.

The Detroit Lions are a contender that could certainly use a star edge rusher after losing Aidan Hutchinson for the season. The Falcons haven't had a pass rush in, like, forever, and they only have five sacks on the season, worst in the NFL. The 49ers certainly know how good Reddick can be when he's on. The Commanders might think they're contenders and get aggressive, especially after trading Chase Young and Montez Sweat last season. Really, you could make an argument for a lot of NFC teams who could have interest.

Of course, the Jets will be less willing to trade Reddick to an NFC team if it requires them to part with a second-round pick. Any interested NFC team willing to trade for Reddick would have to really make it worth the Jets' while, and that doesn't seem likely.

