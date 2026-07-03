Report: Sixers signing Rayan Rupert to two-way contract

The Sixers are signing 22-year-old Rayan Rupert to a two-way contract, according to a report from Shams Charania of ESPN.

Rupert has three years of NBA experience under his belt across stints with the Portland Trail Blazers and Memphis Grizzlies. In 155 games (20 starts), Rupert has averaged 14.0 minutes, 4.1 points and 2.3 rebounds.

While Rupert's opportunities to play extended minutes in the NBA have been rare, he did stand out in a major opportunity down the stretch of last season in Memphis. Rupert played 16 games for the Grizzlies, averaging 30.9 minutes, 12.2 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.6 steals, though he was not particularly efficient from the field or beyond the arc.

Rupert stands at 6-foot-7 and 205 pounds with an elite 7-foot-3 wingspan, and the Sixers are utilizing their first of three two-way spots to bet on those tools helping him ascend in the NBA. The Sixers have a long history of two-way success stories, including three promotions last season.

MORE: Who else could be the Sixers' next two-way success stories?