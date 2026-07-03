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July 03, 2026

Report: Sixers signing Caleb Love to two-way contract

Caleb Love averaged 10.4 points, 2.5 assists and 2.3 rebounds per game with the Portland Trail Blazers last season.

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By Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff
Sixers NBA
Caleb Love 7.3.26 Troy Wayrynen/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Caleb Love is a high-octane three-point shooter.

The Sixers are signing Caleb Love to a two-way contact, according to a report from Shams Charania of ESPN.

Love, whose 25th birthday is in September, averaged 10.4 points, 2.5 assists and 2.3 rebounds per game with the Portland Trail Blazers last season. He nearly earned a promotion from a two-way deal to a standard contract, but was the victim of a roster crunch late in the season.

While Love's three-point percentage of 31.8 might indicate he is an inaccurate long-range shooter, he shoots threes with tremendously high degrees of difficulty and at significant volume. Love played at least 10 minutes in 39 appearances and made at least three triples in 18 of those games.

For a Sixers team in need of more long-range reliability, Love is a welcomed addition – a player with a chance to make a strong push for a standard roster spot during the season.

Love occupies the second of the Sixers' three two-way spots. Earlier on Friday the Sixers agreed to a two-way pact with Love's former teammate, Rayan Rupert.

Follow Adam on Twitter: @SixersAdam

Follow PhillyVoice on Twitter: @thephillyvoice

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Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff

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