December 23, 2025

Report: Sixers signing MarJon Beauchamp to two-way contract, waiving rookie Hunter Sallis

Hunter Sallis made seven appearances for the Sixers before being replaced by former first-round pick MarJon Beauchamp.

By Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff
Sixers-Hunter-Salis_122325 Kyle Ross/Imagn Images

The Sixers are shaking up their two-way grouping.

The Sixers are signing MarJon Beauchamp to a two-way contract and waiving rookie Hunter Sallis, according to a report from Tony Jones of The Athletic:

Beauchamp, 25, was a first-round pick of the Milwaukee Bucks in 2022. He has 135 games of NBA experience with Milwaukee, the Los Angeles Clippers and New York Knicks, making 35 appearances across all three teams last season.

After signing an Exhibit 10 contract with the Sixers prior to the start of the season, Beauchamp joined the Delaware Blue Coats, where his offensive performances stood out as Sallis failed to leave his mark. Sallis played the final 36.4 seconds of the Sixers’ loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday night. Before the locker room was opened to media for postgame availabilities, Sallis was dressed and on his way out.

Sallis, 22, appeared in seven games for the Sixers after being signed as an undrafted free agent within hours of the 2025 NBA Draft concluding.

While Beauchamp’s exact number of available activations will depend on the exact date he signs a contract, he should be able to dress for approximately 30 games assuming he puts pen to paper in the coming days.

