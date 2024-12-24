Richmond Library to remain closed due to problems with its roof

The Richmond Library in Port Richmond has been closed during most of December due to issues with its HVAC system, but issues with its roof are prolonging the closure.

On Monday, the library – a branch of the Free Library of Philadelphia – said in a Facebook post that the building would have heat by Tuesday, but that "faulty roof replacement and countless dysfunctions" put it in danger of a "major ceiling collapse."

That post since has been edited twice, toning down the language. The latest version, edited at 12:57 p.m. Tuesday, reads:

"Unfortunately, the Richmond neighborhood library is closed due to problems with the roof. We're very sorry for the inconvenience. We miss you all and cannot wait to reopen. "We are getting an assessment of the repairs and how long it will take until we can open in a safe and stable way. We are also figuring out a substitute location for holds in the interim. We will update you again with more news within a week."

The Free Library of Philadelphia did not respond to a request for comment on the closure.

The initial Facebook post noted the Richmond Library could not use the Fishtown Community Library for book holds, as it had during previous closures.

Richmond Library, at 2987 Almond St., has had past issues with ceiling leaks and falling plaster. The library was scheduled to have its roof replaced last winter and spring, according to updates on the library's Facebook page.

That project was funded by the city's Rebuild initiative, which uses revenue from the city's soda tax to upgrade various community facilities. A September progress report on Rebuild projects shows that $1.9 million was allocated to the Richmond Library's roof replacement, but the report lists the projection's construction status as 0% complete.

City officials did not immediatley respond to a request for comment on updates about the construction project. The library's Facebook page indicates roof work was needed in the fall due to leaks.

The library was one of 20 branches to temporarily close last summer due to air conditioning issues. In November, it was one of seven locations that closed due to heating issues after a broken boiler caused the indoor temperature to drop to 60 degrees. The public was unable to use the library until Dec. 2.

The library shut its doors again Dec. 7 due to utility work in the area, and then experienced a gas leak that extended the closure. It remained closed during the week of Dec. 9 for the installation of a new boiler.

While the boiler was being replaced, workers discovered the chimney lining of the library had collapsed. That required the removal of debris and tests for asbestos before the heat could be turned on. Despite announcing the library would reopen Monday, Dec. 23, the library again lost heat two days prior, dropping the indoor temperature to 48 degrees.

"It's a disaster over which staff have no control," the Richmond Library posted to Facebook on Monday.