Van Leeuwen Ice Cream plans to triple its shops in the Philly region

Van Leeuwen Ice Cream plans to expand its presence in the Greater Philadelphia region to 15-20 stores in the coming years.

The New York-based company opened its first ice cream parlor in Philadelphia in Midtown Village in 2021. It since has added stores in Rittenhouse Square, Fishtown and University City. In March, Van Leeuwen plans to open a store in Admore's Suburban Square.

The chain's Philly locations outperformed shops in New York and other markets this year, the Philadelphia Business Journal reported. Summer sales at the Center City locations were 10% higher than the same time in 2023, and the new University City location – which opened in late November – has beat the company's initial forecast by 15%.

"There's still a lot of empty space for us to go all over the country, but especially Philly," Ben Van Leeuwen, the company's CEO, told the Business Journal.

Van Leeuwen said the company set its sights on Ardmore shortly after opening its first Philly location, because it was not close to the chain's other stores and the high foot traffic at Suburban Square leads to more "impulse" ice cream purchases.

The Ardmore shop will be the company's largest in the Philly region, taking up 1,600 square feet at Suburban Square's new Coulter Place development. It is among seven shops set to open there in 2025.

Van Leeuwen said there are no immediate plans to open other stores in the Philadelphia region, but the company sees the King of Prussia Mall and Princeton, New Jersey as potential future possibilities.

The company was founded in 2008 by Laura O'Neill and brothers Ben and Pete Van Leeuwen. It has grown to more than 70 locations in eight states and Washington, D.C.

Van Leeuwen offers hand-dipped dairy and vegan ice cream, along with ice cream sandwiches. Its ice cream also is available at grocery stores nationwide. Beginning next year, Van Leeuwen is adding chocolate chip cookies to its menu.