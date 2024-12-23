More News:

Ardmore's Suburban Square to add apartments and 7 new stores in 2025

The Coulter Place development brings more than 100 units to one of the oldest shopping destinations in the U.S.

Coulter Place Suburban Square Provided Image/Kimco Realty; Bozzuto Group

Suburban Square in Ardmore is getting 131 apartments and seven new shops as part of the Coulter Place development. The project is expected to be completed in 2025. The photo above is a rendering of the project.

Suburban Square will expand its retail footprint in Ardmore next year with the completion of an apartment building set to include a New Balance shoe store, Van Leeuwen Ice Cream shop and several other shopping options.

Construction on the 131-unit Coulter Place development is expected to be finished by the middle of 2025, with the stores opening in the latter portion of the year. The five story project, a partnership between Kimco Realty and Bozzuto Group, is being built along Coulter Avenue next to the existing Suburban Square shopping center.

Seven retailers already have leased spaces, including the hypoallergenic piercing chain Rowan, cosmetics shop Skin Laundry, baby and toddler apparel brand Beaufort Bonnet Company, activewear brand Rhone and tanning salon Sugared + Bronzed.  

Built in 1928, Suburban Square is among the oldest shopping centers in the United States. It has more than 60 stores and restaurants.

Coulter Place is being built on a 1.7-acre site that formerly served as office buildings and parking lots, just north of the Ardmore Farmers Market. The apartments will be a short walk to SEPTA's Ardmore Station and a 30-minute train ride to Center City. The apartment building will have a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom units. There also will be two elevated court yards, a swimming pool and about 7,000 square feet of interior amenity space.

The developers said the new building will be Suburban Square's first for-rent project, following a growing trend of residential communities being built around malls and shopping destinations.

