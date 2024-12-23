Philadelphia Starbucks workers join nationwide strike through Christmas Eve

Philadelphia Starbucks workers joined other cities in a nationwide strike running through Christmas Eve.

Local baristas at five stores began a work stoppage and picketed outside the 16th and Walnut streets location, which voted to unionize in July, on Sunday. The Starbucks Workers United union began the protest Friday with plans to continue through Tuesday, Dec. 24, citing unfair labor practice charges and claiming the coffee chain hasn't submitted a reasonable offer for wage increases.

Baristas in Boston, Dallas-Fort Worth and Portland, Oregon launched the strike during what the union said is one of the busiest times of year for Starbucks. Other cities including Pittsburgh, New York City, Los Angeles and Seattle joined in over the weekend. Nearly 50 stores were shut down across the country as of Sunday, according to the union.

Starbucks Workers United began organizing in 2021 and represents over 10,500 workers at more than 500 stores, according to its website. In February, the union and the coffee chain made a commitment to productive discussions that included a framework for collective bargaining contracts for organized workers. At least 10 Philadelphia locations are members of the union.

Since then, both parties have met a number of times, intending to finalize a contract by the end of the year. But the workers allege Starbucks hasn't brought a serious economic proposal to the table and filed an unfair labor practice charge on Dec. 20 — which they said is one of many pending National Labor Relations Board complaints. Earlier this month, it said the chain suggested a 1.5% pay raise for baristas, a less than $0.50 hourly raise for the average worker.

“Starbucks made the claims that they were going to come to the bargaining table with us and for three months they’ve put no real economic proposals on the table," Philadelphia Barista Noah Dixon told NBC10. “In the meantime, they’ve hired a CEO, who is paid the equivalent of 10,000 baristas. Even though they seem to think it’s impossible to pay us more.”

Meanwhile, Starbucks claims that the union prematurely ended discussions last week and that it is ready to continue negotiations to make a deal. On Friday, it said the strikes did not have a large impact on daily operations.

"We are aware of disruption at a small handful of stores, but the overwhelming majority of our U.S. stores remain open and serving customers as normal," the chain said in a statement.