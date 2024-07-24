More News:

July 24, 2024

Workers at Starbucks store in Center City vote to unionize

The coffee shop at 16th and Walnut streets is the chain's 13th location in the Philadelphia area to win a union election.

Chris Compendio
By Chris Compendio
PhillyVoice Staff
Jobs Unions
Starbucks union Philly Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Workers at the Starbucks store at 16th and Walnut streets voted to join the Starbucks Workers United. It is the 13th Starbucks in Philadelphia to do so. The file photo above is of a Starbucks at Drexel University.

Workers at another Starbucks store in Philadelphia voted this week to unionize. 

With the 9-to-4 vote, the coffee shop at 16th and Walnut streets became the 13th Starbucks in Philly and the 34th in Pennsylvania to win a union election. Workers said in a statement they are organizing for "core issues like respect, better wages, racial and gender equity and fair scheduling."

MORE: Philadelphia airport workers rally for higher wages in new contract

"I'm really happy we, the store, got together and made a change, said Anthal Arizaga, who has worked as a shift supervisor at the location for seven years. "We're moving forward like a team, and it's good to not only feel the unity within us, but to actually see it as well."

The Workers United union stated that workers at 14 other Starbucks in the United States have voted to unionize in the past week, including locations in Pittsburgh, New York City and Atlanta. Workers United said more than 470 Starbucks stores nationwide have successfully unionized.

Earlier this year, Starbucks committed to negotiate with Workers United after facing allegations of union-busting and stalling tactics.

The push for unionization has extended to other coffee shops in Philadelphia, too. Workers at Green Line Cafe, Elixr, ReAnimator, Ultimo, Vibrant and Bluestone Lane are among those who have unionized in recent years. 

In June, all OCF Coffee House locations closed permanently, with OCF Realty CEO citing operation costs and the workers' decision to join Philly Workers United among the reasons for the closure.

Chris Compendio

Chris Compendio
PhillyVoice Staff

chris@phillyvoice.com

Read more Jobs Unions Philadelphia Coffee Shops Starbucks Workers

Videos

Featured

Purchased - a suburban neighborhood during summer

How to manage high interest rates’ impact on your home search
Limited - Visit NJ - 10 Essential Summer

10 essential summer experiences in New Jersey

Just In

Must Read

Courts

Former Philly officer sentenced in shooting of 12-year-old boy
Edsaul Mendoza Sentenced

Sponsored

Adventure awaits you in Crawford County this summer
Limited - Visit Crawford - Family Paddle

Health News

Living in greener neighborhoods can slow cognitive decline, among other benefits
Green Spaces Dementia

Food & Drink

Loretta's, a retro cafe, to open in Headhouse Square this fall
Loretta's cafe

Sixers

What will the Sixers be able to do in 2025 NBA free agency?
Morey 7.20.24

Parties

Evil Genius to host puppy pool party in Fishtown beer garden
Dog pool party

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved