July 23, 2024

Philadelphia airport workers rally for higher wages in new contract

Baggage handlers and security guards say they should be retroactively paid for an hourly rate discrepancy from Jan. 1.

MIchaela Althouse
By Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff
Workers held a rally at the Philadelphia International Airport on Tuesday as they seek higher wages during negotiations for a new contract.

Philadelphia International Airport workers held a rally Tuesday as they attempt to negotiate a new contract with higher hourly wages and better benefits. 

Baggage handlers, security guards and more said contractors were supposed to increase their pay from $15.71 to $17.20 per hour, plus a $4.98 hourly health care supplement, on Jan. 1. That higher rate comes from the city's prevailing wage law, which is set by the federal government. Daisy Cruz, district leader for 32BJ SEIU, which represents workers, said these 1,000 workers are contracted primarily with American Airlines.

During negotiations for a new deal, Cruz said airport workers are demanding that they are retroactively paid for the hourly rate discrepancy but that contractors are refusing to pay. She said hundreds of workers showed up for the rally, but no flights were disrupted. 

Negotiations have been ongoing for two months, with the contract set to expire July 30. In addition to those retroactive payments, workers are asking for better health and safety protocols, increased minimum hours for staffers and additional vacation time. 

"We're saying that they're not above the law, they have to pay the workers what they're entitled to," Cruz said. 

American Airlines did not immediately return a request for comment. 

Earlier this month, the airport said stores and restaurants would have an additional 3% surcharge for business operators on food, drinks and more to make up for the wage increase. 

The next negotiation session is scheduled Thursday, Cruz said, and the union plans to keep fighting for workers' pay. 

"If negotiations don't go well, then we'll continue to make plans to go back in and do what we have to do to make sure that our workers are heard and seen," Cruz said. 

