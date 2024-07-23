More News:

July 23, 2024

Alleged gunman in fatal West Philly block party shooting charged with homicide

Tahir Shoatz, 28, allegedly was among the shooters in the gunfight that killed 3 people and injured 6 others, including himself, police say.

Chris Compendio
By Chris Compendio
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Shootings
Block Party Shooting Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Tahir Shoatz, 28, allegedly was one of several shooters in the gunfight that killed three people and wounded six others on North Alden Street in West Philadelphia early Sunday morning, police say.

One of the nine people shot during a block party in West Philadelphia early Sunday morning allegedly was one of the shooters, police said Tuesday.

Tahir Shoatz, 28, has been charged with three counts of homicide, five counts of aggravated assault and related charges. Three people died in the shooting – a gunfight that grew out of an argument during a gathering of 100-plus people on the 1200 block of North Alden Street in Carroll Park, police said. 

MORE: Jack Morey, second-generation co-owner of Morey's Piers in Wildwood, dies at 63

On Tuesday, police identified the three people killed in the shooting as Akil Jones, 33; Sakayi Robinson, 23, and Rashie Jones, 29. Akil and Rashie Jones were brothers, police said. Shoatz was among six people injured, and they are all in stable condition, investigators said. 

Shoatz, who was shot in his left and right shoulders, right knee and abdomen, allegedly was among at least three people who opened fire, police said.

Investigators have not provided details over the argument that led to the gunfight. 

Deputy Police Commissioner of Investigations Frank Vanore announced the charges Tuesday morning. Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel said the investigation is ongoing.

