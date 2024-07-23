Alleged gunman in fatal West Philly block party shooting charged with homicide

One of the nine people shot during a block party in West Philadelphia early Sunday morning allegedly was one of the shooters, police said Tuesday.

Tahir Shoatz, 28, has been charged with three counts of homicide, five counts of aggravated assault and related charges. Three people died in the shooting – a gunfight that grew out of an argument during a gathering of 100-plus people on the 1200 block of North Alden Street in Carroll Park, police said.

On Tuesday, police identified the three people killed in the shooting as Akil Jones, 33; Sakayi Robinson, 23, and Rashie Jones, 29. Akil and Rashie Jones were brothers, police said. Shoatz was among six people injured, and they are all in stable condition, investigators said.

Shoatz, who was shot in his left and right shoulders, right knee and abdomen, allegedly was among at least three people who opened fire, police said.

Investigators have not provided details over the argument that led to the gunfight.

Deputy Police Commissioner of Investigations Frank Vanore announced the charges Tuesday morning. Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel said the investigation is ongoing.

