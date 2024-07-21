More News:

July 21, 2024

3 dead, 6 injured in mass shooting at party in West Philadelphia, police say

The mass shooting happened just after 2 a.m. Sunday on the 1200 block of North Alden Street, where authorities say more than 100 people were gathered.

Franki Rudnesky
By Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff
west philadelphia mass shooting Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Three people are dead and six others are injured after a mass shooting took place at a party in West Philadelphia early Sunday morning, authorities say.

Three people are dead after nine people were shot during a large party in West Philadelphia early Sunday, authorities say.

The mass shooting happened just after 2 a.m. Sunday on the 1200 block of North Alden Street, 6ABC reported. More than 100 people were gathered when the shooting happened, police say.

MORE: 3 injured in North Philly shooting near Montgomery County, police say

"It appears that there were multiple shooters, but it's unclear at this time how many. We have counted at least 25 to 30 spent shell casings at this time," Philadelphia Police Inspector D.F. Pace told 6ABC. "We're not sure if it was a block party or just simply a group of individuals that were invited from other parts of the city. It's not clear at this time."

Police believe that all of the people who were shot were adult men, NBC10 reported. A 33-year-old man died at the scene after being shot from "very close range," Pace told NBC10. A 23-year-old man died after being taken to the hospital, police say. Identifying information about the third person who died has not yet been released. The other six people who were shot have injuries ranging from critical to stable condition, authorities say.

No arrests have been made, and no suspects have yet been identified. A firearm was recovered from the scene, police say. The investigation is ongoing.

