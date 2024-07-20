3 injured in North Philly shooting near Montgomery County, police say

Police are investigating a shooting Saturday morning that left three women hospitalized with gunshot injuries.

Authorities responded to reports of a shooting on the highway at 12:38 a.m. Police say that the shooting occurred on the 6300 block of North Broad Street, which is near Montgomery County.

A 19-year-old woman had gunshot wounds to her face and right arm. A 20-year-old woman received gunshot wounds to the right arm and upper right chest. And a 21-year-old woman suffered from multiple gunshot wounds to both of her legs.

The two younger women were taken to Jefferson Einstein Hospital and the 21-year-old woman was transported to Jefferson Abington Hospital in Montgomery County. All are listed as being in stable condition.

Both Cheltenham Township and Philadelphia Police responded to the shooting, NBC10 reported, but Philly Police is leading the investigation.

Detectives have not yet determined a motive for the shooting. Authorities have not identified a suspect or suspects, and no weapons were recovered at the scene.

Anyone with information on the shooting can contact Philly Police's Shooting Investigation Group at (215) 686-8270 or the tipline at (215) 686-8477.