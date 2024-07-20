Several blocks in Point Breeze were briefly evacuated due to strong chemical smells

Police, firefighters and hazmat crews temporarily evacuated several residential blocks in Point Breeze on Friday because of strong smells of chemicals. The area has since been cleared and residents have returned.

Officials responded to the 1200 block of South 22nd Street at 11:13 a.m. to a "possible neighbor dispute" connected to smells of bleach and ammonia. The incident led to the evacuation of residents on the 1200 block of South 22nd Street, the 2200 block of Oakford Street and the 2200 block of Latona Street.

Police say they tried to contact a man in his 50s who lived in the block. After they were unable to make contact, police declared a barricade at approximately 1 p.m. Counterterrorism, SWAT and hazmat teams all responded to the scene.



By 2:30 p.m., authorities cleared the scene and residents were allowed to return to their homes. The cause of the smell is still unknown and firefighters remained at the scene.

Authorities told 6ABC that the man was not inside his home when they entered. Investigators said that while there was nothing hazardous in the home, there were indeed chemicals inside, possibly in a hoarding situation.

Police say they had a history with the man, who authorities have not identified. They said that the man could be arrested should he return to the home.