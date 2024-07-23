Jack Morey, second-generation co-owner of Morey's Piers in Wildwood, dies at 63

Jack Morey, the co-owner of Morey's Piers and Water Parks on the Wildwood boardwalk, died at age 63, the company said Monday.

Morey was described as the "creative force" behind the boardwalk staple, which includes amusement park rides and a pair of water parks on three piers, for 30 years. A second-generation owner, Morey was the executive vice president and chief creative officer of the company, which also includes several hotels and restaurants, until his death. His brother Will is the president and CEO.

The company did not disclose the cause of Morey's death. He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Karen, and two children and three grandchildren.

Morey also had a hand in several other Wildwood attractions, the company said. The Rio Grande Avenue Gateway, the "Wildwoods" sign, the Wildwood Dog Park and Beach, the Socratic Outdoor Learning Center, Starlux Mini Golf and the Big Little 9 Golf Course all "bear Jack’s unique vision," the company's statement said.

"He drew inspiration from the most unlikely places and poured his passion for beauty, art, and human interaction into everything in which he was involved," the statement said.

Morey's Pier will keep working toward Morey's plan to make the waterpark the "greatest seaside park in the world," the company added.

"We will draw inspiration from Jack's constant intrigue and inspiration from the world around him and, in turn, his love of life, people, and creativity," the company said. "For all of this, we, and anyone who spent time with Jack, are forever grateful."