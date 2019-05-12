More Health:

May 12, 2019

Your Lyft or Uber ride may harbor more bacteria than you think

Study finds that ride share vehicles can have more then 6 million colony forming units per square inch

Headshot - Virginia Streva
By Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff
Health News Germs
uber backseat pexels mentatdgt /Pexels

Taking an Uber or Lyft may be nice and all, but have you ever stopped to wonder how many people have ridden in that car before you and whether the driver has ever cared to clean it? 

Insurance company, Netquote, decided to test out exactly how much bacteria is growing in your ride share, rental car, and taxi ... and it's not great.

The company swabbed three taxis, three rental cars, and three ride-share vehicles, such as Uber or Lyft, and compared the results. While the study isn't exactly scientific (it certainly lacks a quality sample size), it still came back with same rather haunting results. 

What they found was that rideshares, by and large, harbored the most bacteria with 6,055,963 CFU (colony forming units) per square unit. Rental cars came in second with 2,000,510 CFU per square inch, and taxis were last with 27, 593 CFU per square inch.

The study found over 1,000,000 CFU per square inch on the seat belt, 1,810 CFU per square inch on the door handle, and a whopping 5,054,000 CFU per square inch on the window buttons. So, when your Lyft driver says you can get more comfortable by rolling the windows down...maybe think twice. 

The second-highest offender, rental cars, only had 403 CFU per square inch on the seat belts, but the steering wheel and the shifter harbored over 1,000,000 CFU per square inch for each item. 

Taxis were the least offending with only an average of 26,000 CFU per square inch on the seat belts. The door handle harbored around 1,570 CFU per square inch, and the window buttons only had 23 CFU per square inch. 

So, how can you protect yourself? If you're renting a car, bring along Clorox wipes or any other soap-based cleaning wipes to remove the bacteria from inside of the car. For rideshares and taxis, try not to touch your face, specifically your ears, nose, or eyes before washing your hands. Hand sanitizer is also a great alternative if you can't wash your hands right away. 

Follow Virginia & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @vastreva | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Virginia's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Headshot - Virginia Streva

Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff

virginia@phillyvoice.com

Read more Health News Germs United States Ridesharing Philadelphia Uber Lyft

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

Report: Brett Brown 'needs an NBA Finals berth' to keep Sixers job
Brett-Brown-Sixers_051119_usat

Business

Yuengling plans to open a beer-themed hotel in Tampa
Yuengling Brewery hotel

Wawa

Miami columnist: Wawa’s empanadas ‘exploit’ city’s culture, but taste pretty good
Wawa 12th and Market streets

Eagles

What they're saying: Will Howie Roseman cap off impressive Eagles offseason with Carson Wentz extension?
Carson-Wentz-Eagles_051119_usat

Health News

Instagram taking action against anti-vaxxers
Instagram Vaccine Misinformation

Beauty

Philly hair stylist shares horror story of accidentally ‘melting a client’s hair off’
melted hair Salon Stock

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved