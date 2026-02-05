Ringling Bros. circus is coming to South Philly for four-day run

The circus is coming back to South Philly.

Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey brings “The Greatest Show On Earth” to Xfinity Mobile Arena from Feb. 13-16 for a four-day run of acrobatics, choreography and arena-scale spectacle.

The touring production, which dates back more than 100 years, resumed performances in 2023. The current show features 65 performers from 17 countries, including Mongolia, Chile, Colombia, Ukraine, Brazil, Argentina, Mexico and China.

Among the acts scheduled for the Philadelphia stop are the Acro-Salsa Troupe, which pairs salsa dance with partner acrobatics, and a contortion performance focused on balance and flexibility. Bailey the Robo Pup, a recurring character in the show, also returns as part of the lineup.

Showtimes vary by date. Tickets are available through the arena’s website.

Feb. 13-16

Xfinity Mobile Arena

3601 South Broad Street

Philadelphia, PA 19148

Ticket prices vary

