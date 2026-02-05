More Events:

February 05, 2026

Ringling Bros. circus is coming to South Philly for four-day run

Acrobats, salsa-fueled stunts and a robo pup will take over Xfinity Mobile Arena Feb. 13-16.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Entertainment Family-Friendly
Ringling Bros. Xfinity Mobile Arena Provided Courtesy/Feld Entertainment

Performers from Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey’s “The Greatest Show On Earth” bring acrobatics, choreography and arena-scale spectacle to Xfinity Mobile Arena from Feb. 13–16.

The circus is coming back to South Philly.

Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey brings “The Greatest Show On Earth” to Xfinity Mobile Arena from Feb. 13-16 for a four-day run of acrobatics, choreography and arena-scale spectacle.

The touring production, which dates back more than 100 years, resumed performances in 2023. The current show features 65 performers from 17 countries, including Mongolia, Chile, Colombia, Ukraine, Brazil, Argentina, Mexico and China.

Among the acts scheduled for the Philadelphia stop are the Acro-Salsa Troupe, which pairs salsa dance with partner acrobatics, and a contortion performance focused on balance and flexibility. Bailey the Robo Pup, a recurring character in the show, also returns as part of the lineup.

Showtimes vary by date. Tickets are available through the arena’s website.

"The Greatest Show on Earth"

Feb. 13-16
Xfinity Mobile Arena
3601 South Broad Street
Philadelphia, PA 19148
Ticket prices vary

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.


PhillyVoice Media Events

Read more Entertainment Family-Friendly Circus Ringling Bros.

Videos

Featured

Purchased - Mature male feeling the pain of a strained muscle.

Peripheral artery disease: Know the signs
Purchased - Young patient in a consult with his doctor.

Fast, focused STEMI care: Cath Lab advances at Roxborough Memorial Hospital

Just In

Must Read

Weather

City pays over 200 people to assist in snow removal

snow removal city

Trivia

‘Jeopardy!’ fans can test their knowledge at a weekly bar league in Center City

Jeopardy Bar League at Misconduct

Healthy Eating

All foods can fit in a balanced diet – here's how flexibility can be healthier than dieting

All Foods Diet

Recreation

Monopoly will debut a Philly edition in November and wants input

Philadelphia Monopoly

Sponsored

Why relationships still matter in banking

Limited - WSFS Bank Handshake

Eagles

Handing out 10 awards from the Eagles' 2025 season

020226NickSirianniJalenHurts

© 2026 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved