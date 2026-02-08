Riot Nerd to mark 10 years of niche fandom and queer-forward nightlife with two-room party at Underground Arts

Riot Nerd has spent the past decade building a niche following in Philly nightlife. On Feb. 20, it will mark that milestone with a two-room anniversary party from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. at Underground Arts

In the main room, DJ Adub will spin a decade-spanning set pulling from the hits, singalongs and dance-floor staples that have defined Riot Nerd since 2016.

In the Black Box, the collective’s annual “Twin Peaks” party returns as an immersive ’80s New Wave experience. DJ George Purkins will headline, with a special guest set from DJ Riot Meg, the founder behind Riot Nerd.

Free merch will be available while supplies last, and a photo booth and roaming photographer will document the night.

Over the past decade, Riot Nerd has carved out a distinct space in Philly nightlife by turning hyper-specific internet obsessions into sweaty, communal dance floors. Its parties have celebrated everything from goth nights and K-pop to Beyoncé and Taylor Swift, along with cult-favorite themes like “Heated Rivalry” and “Twin Peaks.”

Tickets are available online.

10 Years of Riot Nerd

Friday, Feb. 20 from 9 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Underground Arts

1200 Callowhill St.

Philadelphia, PA 19107

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.



