More Events:

February 08, 2026

Riot Nerd to mark 10 years of niche fandom and queer-forward nightlife with two-room party at Underground Arts

The Feb. 20 event will revisit a decade of fandom-driven dance floors alongside its annual 'Twin Peaks' takeover.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Nightlife Parties
RiotNerd10Years Provided Courtesy/Riot Nerd

Riot Nerd will celebrate its 10-year anniversary with a two-room party at Underground Arts on Feb. 20.

Riot Nerd has spent the past decade building a niche following in Philly nightlife. On Feb. 20, it will mark that milestone with a two-room anniversary party from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. at Underground Arts

In the main room, DJ Adub will spin a decade-spanning set pulling from the hits, singalongs and dance-floor staples that have defined Riot Nerd since 2016.

In the Black Box, the collective’s annual “Twin Peaks” party returns as an immersive ’80s New Wave experience. DJ George Purkins will headline, with a special guest set from DJ Riot Meg, the founder behind Riot Nerd.

Free merch will be available while supplies last, and a photo booth and roaming photographer will document the night.

Over the past decade, Riot Nerd has carved out a distinct space in Philly nightlife by turning hyper-specific internet obsessions into sweaty, communal dance floors. Its parties have celebrated everything from goth nights and K-pop to Beyoncé and Taylor Swift, along with cult-favorite themes like “Heated Rivalry” and “Twin Peaks.” 

Tickets are available online

10 Years of Riot Nerd

Friday, Feb. 20 from 9 p.m. to 2 p.m.
Underground Arts
1200 Callowhill St.
Philadelphia, PA 19107

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.


PhillyVoice Media Events

Read more Nightlife Parties Philadelphia Riot Nerd

Videos

Featured

Limited - PIDC - Dry Docks

The Navy Yard turns 25: A legacy of transformation and innovation
Purchased - Young patient in a consult with his doctor.

Fast, focused STEMI care: Cath Lab advances at Roxborough Memorial Hospital

Just In

Must Read

Education

Enrollment of Black students has surged at Temple and La Salle

College diversity affirmative action

Valentine's Day

Mount Airy is getting a 21-plus circus prom this Valentine’s Day

PSCA Adult Prom

Health News

Cooper Health's new mobile unit brings primary care to people with autism and other developmental disabilities

Cooper Mobile Unit

Streaming

What to stream: 'Bridgerton,' 'Roman Holiday' and 'The Favourite'

Streaming guide

Sponsored

The Navy Yard turns 25

Limited - PIDC - 1200 Intrepid Ave

Eagles

Handing out 10 awards from the Eagles' 2025 season

020226NickSirianniJalenHurts

© 2026 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved