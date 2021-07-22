More Culture:

July 22, 2021

Ristorante Pesto, Vedge, Zahav named among Tripadvisor's top restaurants

They were ranked by travelers on Tripadvisor's website for food quality and service

Hannah Kanik
By Hannah Kanik
PhillyVoice Staff
Food and Drink Restaurants
Vedge Restorante Pesto Zahav Vedge Restaurant/Facebook

Three top Philadelphia restaurants were named in Tripadvisor's Traveler's Choice Best of the Best Awards for Restaurants this year.

Three Philadelphia favorites were named in Tripadvisor's Traveler's Choice Best of the Best Awards for Restaurants this year: Ristorante Pesto, Vedge and Zahav.

Ristorante Pesto, located at 1915 South Broad St., was ranked No. 5 for the U.S. Everyday Eats Restaurant Award.

Owned by Giovanni and Concetta Varallo, the restaurant has been serving traditional Italian fare to the Philadelphia region since 2003.

Vedge, a vegan restaurant, ranked No. 8 in the country in the U.S. Best Vegan Restaurant Award.

It's no surprise Vedge earned a spot on this list. The restaurant, located at 1221 Locust St., was previously named one of the most important restaurants of the decade in 2019. 

It's chef, Rich Landau, was also named a 2020 James Beard Semi-Finalist.

In the Philadelphia area, Ristorante Pesto came in at No. 1 with a perfect five-star rating. Vedge ranked No. 12 in the same category with a four-and-a-half-star rating across the Philadelphia area.

Zahav, an Israeli restaurant, ranked No. 13 in the U.S. Best Fine Dining Restaurant category.

The restaurant, located at 237 St. James Place, ranked No. 11 in the Philadelphia area, and was named the best restaurant in the country by the James Beard Foundation in 2019.

Tripadvisor spokesperson Casey Brogan said these rankings are based on traveler reviews who've dined over the past year.

"Challenging as a year it was, restaurants around the country still managed to deliver amazing cuisine and experiences to diners – something worth celebrating!" Brogan said to CBS3.

Ristorante Pesto, Zahav and Vedge earned strong reviews from customers for their food and service.

Follow Hannah & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @hannah_kanik | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Hannah's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Hannah Kanik

Hannah Kanik
PhillyVoice Staff

hkanik@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food and Drink Restaurants Philadelphia Food South Philly Vedge Zahav

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

What they're saying: The Eagles' future is bleak, and their skill players are among the NFL's worst
Eagles_Cowboys_Jalen_Reagor_3_Week8_Kate_Frese_11022049.jpg

Sponsored

How to make a standout real estate offer
Philly neighborhoods looking ahead to Center City

Courts

Pennsylvania part of $26 billion national opioid settlement with distributors, manufacturer
Opioid Settlement Pennsylvania

Health News

Life expectancy in US fell by 18 months in 2020, the largest drop since WWII
72121 life expectancy drop

Arts & Culture

Local artists, organizations receive $3 million in multi-year arts and culture grants
Art Works Grant — José Ortiz-Pagán

Entertainment

The Philly Tailgate Games, with big prizes, to take place at Wells Fargo Center
Philly Tailgate Games at Wells Fargo Center

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - 1701-15 locust st 1809

FOR SALE! OPEN HOUSE ON JULY 25! Corner, sun-soaked 3 bed, 3.5 bath at The Warwick offering 270 degree views to the south, east and north. One half block from Rittenhouse Square. 2,000 sqft | $1,175,000
Limited - Allan Domb 22 s front st

FOR RENT! Loft-style living with modern finishes at 22 South Front Street! Enter this 1 bed, 1 bath residence into a sun-soaked living area with floor-to-ceiling windows and hardwood floors throughout. 995 sqft |$2,375/mo
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved