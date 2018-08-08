Rita's offering deal on frozen custard today

August 08, 2018
Today, on this brutally hot and humid Wednesday, Rita's Italian Ice is offering a 99 cent way to cool down.
In honor of National Frozen Custard Day, the chain known for "Ice, Custard, Happiness" is selling its old-fashioned frozen custard for a discount.
Take one of our top treats and... turn it into a holiday? 🍦— Rita's Italian Ice (@RitasItalianIce) August 2, 2018
Oh yes we did! On August 8, we're celebrating #NationalFrozenCustardDay! Love this post if you're stopping by next Wednesday for your $.99 Frozen Custard! Promotional size only. pic.twitter.com/W44OjddODk
You can find your closest Rita's here.
On your way over, make the tough choice of whether to get vanilla, chocolate or a twist.
There's a food holiday for everything, but why complain when it means deals?
