Rita's offering deal on frozen custard today

Today, on this brutally hot and humid Wednesday, Rita's Italian Ice is offering a 99 cent way to cool down.

In honor of National Frozen Custard Day, the chain known for "Ice, Custard, Happiness" is selling its old-fashioned frozen custard for a discount.

You can find your closest Rita's here.

On your way over, make the tough choice of whether to get vanilla, chocolate or a twist.

There's a food holiday for everything, but why complain when it means deals?

