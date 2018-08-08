More Events:

August 08, 2018

Rita's offering deal on frozen custard today

Get a cold treat on this hot and humid Wednesday

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
soft serve ice cream Somben Chea/Pexels

What flavor of frozen custard is your favorite?

Today, on this brutally hot and humid Wednesday, Rita's Italian Ice is offering a 99 cent way to cool down. 

In honor of National Frozen Custard Day, the chain known for "Ice, Custard, Happiness" is selling its old-fashioned frozen custard for a discount.

You can find your closest Rita's here.

On your way over, make the tough choice of whether to get vanilla, chocolate or a twist.

There's a food holiday for everything, but why complain when it means deals?

