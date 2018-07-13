Pa. now has its own official Ice Cream Trail, made up of 12 local creameries

It's like we didn't know we needed it until we heard the very words "ice cream trail" uttered. Pun most certainly intended.



Pennsylvania officially created its very own Pursue Your Scoops Ice Cream Trail and the challenge to hit all 12 locations has been accepted.

The trail is made of 12 historic, family-owned, locally made creameries in an effort to promote treats made from Pa. cow milk, cared for by dairy farmers and sold straight from small business owners in our communities.

It's a collaboration between the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, Pennsylvania Tourism Office, PA Preferred and the Center for Dairy Excellence.

The agencies even came up with a passport you can print out at home to keep track of where you've been and where's next.



If you do use the passport, you can mail it to the Center for Dairy Excellence at 2301 North Cameron St., Harrisburg, PA 17110 to win a T-shirt for visiting six locations and a ice cream scoop for visiting all 12.

Below is a map of each creamery location across the state.

You can learn about all of the creameries — like the Patches Family Creamery, The Milkhouse at Oregon Dairy and Twilight Acres and read their charming stories here.



The catch? You have to visit all 12 locations by Oct. 31 to receive the extra prizes.

It's on.

