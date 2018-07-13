More News:

July 13, 2018

Pa. now has its own official Ice Cream Trail, made up of 12 local creameries

Interested? You can visit all 12 locations for fresh ice cream and to win prizes

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen
By Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff
Tourism Ice Cream
Ice cream trail Photo by Kat Jayne/Pexels

.

It's like we didn't know we needed it until we heard the very words "ice cream trail" uttered. Pun most certainly intended.

Pennsylvania officially created its very own Pursue Your Scoops Ice Cream Trail and the challenge to hit all 12 locations has been accepted.

The trail is made of 12 historic, family-owned, locally made creameries in an effort to promote treats made from Pa. cow milk, cared for by dairy farmers and sold straight from small business owners in our communities.

It's a collaboration between the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, Pennsylvania Tourism Office, PA Preferred and the Center for Dairy Excellence. 

The agencies even came up with a passport you can print out at home to keep track of where you've been and where's next.

If you do use the passport, you can mail it to the Center for Dairy Excellence at 2301 North Cameron St., Harrisburg, PA 17110 to win a T-shirt for visiting six locations and a ice cream scoop for visiting all 12.

Below is a map of each creamery location across the state. 


You can learn about all of the creameries — like the Patches Family Creamery, The Milkhouse at Oregon Dairy and Twilight Acres and read their charming stories here.

The catch? You have to visit all 12 locations by Oct. 31 to receive the extra prizes. 

It's on.

Follow Emily & PhillyVoice on Twitter @emily_rolen | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Emily's RSS feed to your feed reader. 

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen

Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff

emily@phillyvoice.com

Read more Tourism Ice Cream Pennsylvania Lancaster County Cows Montgomery County Chester County Berks County

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

The legend of Aaron Nola began long before he became the Phillies' ace
071318_Aaron-Nola_usat

Development

North Philly graffiti wall to come down, but a new canvas will replace it
Graffiti 5th Cecil

Politics

Kellyanne Conway draws ire for #ThaiCaveRescue tweet
kellyanne conway white house

Sixers

Which Sixers will be cut or traded before the regular season begins?
123117-JerrydBayless-USAToday

Diet

Study: No, enjoying that full-fat ice cream won't kill you
Butter being poured into bowl

Restaurants

Honest Tom's Taco Shop has gone totally vegan and isn't looking back
Tacos

Escapes

Limited - Barcelona and Marrackech Vacation

$1119 & up -- 6-Night Barcelona & Marrakech Vacation w/Air

 *
Limited - Louvre in Paris France

$1599 -- France Weeklong Tour incl. Paris & Loire Valley w/Flights
Limited - Maui Hawaii

$1399 & up -- 5-Night Maui Beachfront Escape with Flights

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.