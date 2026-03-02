Rita's is selling a Peeps water ice flavor this spring

Rita's is teaming up with Peeps to roll out a new water ice flavor on March 20.

The Mystery Peeps flavor is a white Italian ice that primarily tastes like marshmallow, but includes a mystery ingredient. From March 20-29, people can submit their guesses online for the chance to win free water ice for a year.

The new flavor will be sold at Rita's for a limited time. The sugar-coated marshmallow chicks also will be available as a topping for water ice and custard.

Most Rita's locations close for the winter, but all reopened Monday. The new flavor is coming out on the same day as Rita's annual Italian ice giveaway. To mark the start of spring, 6-ounce cups are available for free at all Rita's locations on March 20.

Rita's, which was founded in Bensalem in 1984, said the Mystery Peeps is one of seven flavors debuting in 2026, although the others haven't been announced.

Peeps is manufactured by Just Born candy, which produces the marshmallow chicks, Mike and Ike's and Hot Tamales at its Bethlehem headquarters and Goldenberg's Peanut Chews at its Philadelphia location.