More Culture:

March 02, 2026

Rita's is selling a Peeps water ice flavor this spring

People who guess the flavor's mystery ingredient have the chance to win a year's worth of Italian Ice.

MIchaela Althouse
By Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Water Ice
peeps water ice Provided Image/Rita's Italian Ice

Rita's is offering a Peeps-inspired water ice flavor this spring. The marshmallows also will be available as a topping for water ice and custard.

Rita's is teaming up with Peeps to roll out a new water ice flavor on March 20.

The Mystery Peeps flavor is a white Italian ice that primarily tastes like marshmallow, but includes a mystery ingredient. From March 20-29, people can submit their guesses online for the chance to win free water ice for a year. 

MORE: These Philly bars and restaurants have specials inspired by the Flower Show

The new flavor will be sold at Rita's for a limited time. The sugar-coated marshmallow chicks also will be available as a topping for water ice and custard.

Most Rita's locations close for the winter, but all reopened Monday. The new flavor is coming out on the same day as Rita's annual Italian ice giveaway. To mark the start of spring, 6-ounce cups are available for free at all Rita's locations on March 20. 

Rita's, which was founded in Bensalem in 1984, said the Mystery Peeps is one of seven flavors debuting in 2026, although the others haven't been announced. 

Peeps is manufactured by Just Born candy, which produces the marshmallow chicks, Mike and Ike's and Hot Tamales at its Bethlehem headquarters and Goldenberg's Peanut Chews at its Philadelphia location.

MIchaela Althouse

Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff

michaela@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Water Ice Philadelphia Rita's Desserts Peeps

Videos

Featured

Purchased -Woman looking angrily at her phone

Decoding bad financial advice: How to steer clear of social media Scams
Limited - Glencairn Museum

An evening of musical legacy: Curtis Chamber Orchestra performs at Glencairn Museum

Just In

Must Read

Environment

Erin Brockovich joins fight to prevent reefing of SS United States

SS United States

Sponsored

The original Phillie Phanatic brings the 'Evolution of Happiness' to Tri-State HRMA’s 39th Annual Conference

Limited - Mascot Dave

Healthy Eating

The more foods a dinner spread includes, the more likely people are to overeat

Food Buffets Study

Food & Drink

These Philly bars are offering specials inspired by the Flower Show

front street flower show

Food

Free chicken shawarma and falafel bowls are up for grabs at Comcast Center Tuesday

Pita-Chip-One-Year-Anniversary

Eagles

Seven takeaways from Howie Roseman's and Nick Sirianni's NFL Combine press conferences

022526HowieRoseman

© 2026 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved