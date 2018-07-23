Ritz products recalled nationwide for potential salmonella contamination

July 23, 2018
Just a few days after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention began investigating a salmonella outbreak linked to raw turkey products, another product – Ritz crackers – is being recalled for the same bacterial contamination.
A reported 16 kinds of Ritz and Ritz Bitz crackers are being recalled nationwide, including Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Mondelēz Global, the products' parent company based in East Hanover, New Jerssey, said the powder in the crackers may be contaminated with Salmonella.
The recalled crackers all have "best used by" dates ranging from February through April 2019. Though there are no reports of illness yet, anyone with crackers within that range is advised to throw them away.
The 16 varieties of crackers included in the recall are as follows:
Salmonella can be particularly harmful, and potentially fatal, for people with a weakened immune system, as well as young children or elderly people. Others infected with salmonella may suffer fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain.
Read the full recall announcement here.
Follow Marielle & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @MarielleMondon | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Marielle's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.