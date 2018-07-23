More Health:

July 23, 2018

Ritz products recalled nationwide for potential salmonella contamination

Sixteen types of Ritz Crackers products have been recalled for potential salmonella contamination. No illnesses have been reported yet.

Just a few days after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention began investigating a salmonella outbreak linked to raw turkey products, another product – Ritz crackers – is being recalled for the same bacterial contamination.

A reported 16 kinds of Ritz and Ritz Bitz crackers are being recalled nationwide, including Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Mondelēz Global, the products' parent company based in East Hanover, New Jerssey, said the powder in the crackers may be contaminated with Salmonella.

The recalled crackers all have "best used by" dates ranging from February through April 2019. Though there are no reports of illness yet, anyone with crackers within that range is advised to throw them away.

The 16 varieties of crackers included in the recall are as follows:

  1. Ritz Bits Cheese Big Bag 3 ounce (UPC code 0 44000 00677 8)
  2. Ritz Bits Cheese 1 ounce UPC code 0 44000 02025 5)
  3. Ritz Bits Cheese 12 pack carton (UPC code 0 44000 02032 3)
  4. Ritz Bits Cheese 30 pack carton (UPC code 0 44000 01309 7)
  5. Ritz Bits Cheese 1.5 ounce (UPC code 0 44000 00929 8)
  6. Ritz Bits Cheese 3 ounce Go Pack (UPC code 0 44000 03215 9)
  7. 10.8 ounce Ritz Cheese Cracker Sandwiches (0 44000 88211 2)
  8. 1.35 ounce Ritz Cheese Cracker Sandwiches (UPC code S 0 44000 00211 4)
  9. 10.8 ounce Ritz Cracker Bacon Sandwiches with Cheese (UPC code 0 44000 04566 1)
  10. 1.35 ounce Ritz Bacon Cracker Sandwiches with Cheese (UPC code 0 44000 04567 8)
  11. 10.8 ounce Ritz Whole Wheat Crackers Sandwiches with White Cheddar Cheese (UPC code 0 44000 04577 7)
  12. 1.35 ounce Ritz Whole Wheat Crackers Sandwiches with White Cheddar Cheese (UPC code 0 44000 04578 4)
  13. 10.8 ounce Ritz Everything Cracker Sandwiches with Cream Cheese (UPC code 0 44000 04579 1)
  14. 1.35 ounce Ritz Everything Crackers Sandwiches with Cream Cheese (UPC Code 0 44000 04580 7)
  15. Mixed Cooke Cracker Variety 20 pack (UPC code 0 44000 04100 7)
  16. Mixed Cookie Cracker Variety 40 pack (UPC code 0 44000 04221 0)

Salmonella can be particularly harmful, and potentially fatal, for people with a weakened immune system, as well as young children or elderly people. Others infected with salmonella may suffer fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain.

Read the full recall announcement here.

