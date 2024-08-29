Market Street ramp to I-95 South to close for 2 weeks in September

The Market Street ramp to Interstate 95 South will be closed for two weeks in September so the Philadelphia Water Department can complete sewer improvement, PennDOT said Thursday.

The ramp will be closed from Monday, Sept. 11, through Sunday, Sept. 22, though weather delays could extend its closure.

Drivers will be redirected to southbound Columbus Boulevard and advised to enter I-95 South at the Morris Street ramp. Motorists should expect backups and delays, and allow extra time when traveling in the area.

Drivers can check PennDOT's 511PA website or call 511 for information on roadway conditions and traffic delay warnings.

That area of I-95 and Columbus Boulevard has experienced various closures in recent months due to the capping project at Penn's Landing.

This story was updated to reflect date changes from PennDOT.