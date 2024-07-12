I-95 capping project to close lanes on Columbus Boulevard until mid-2025, PennDOT says

As PennDOT continues work on the project to cap I-95 and build a new park at Penn's Landing, motorists on Columbus Boulevard will soon see more road closures on Christopher Columbus Boulevard.

Starting Monday, July 15, PennDOT will restrict lanes at two points along southbound Columbus Boulevard until the middle of next year. The road will be reduced from three lanes to two between Race and Market streets, and from three lanes to one between Market and Walnut streets.

PennDOT said the restrictions will allow crews to relocate a sewer line and build foundations for a pier that will support the extension of the cap across I-95 and Columbus Boulevard.

On weekdays, Columbus Boulevard is already reduced to two lanes going northbound between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. for utility construction at the same locations.

The lane closures are part of a series of traffic disruptions and detours that will take place during the construction of the $329 million park, which will span north to south from Chestnut to Walnut streets. Planners hope to complete the 11.5-acre park in 2029. It will include an ice rink, public gardens, memorials, children's play area, amphitheater, food trucks, cafe and a mass-timber pavilion. There also will be a number of flexible open spaces for performances, festivals, fairs and other events.

The project also includes an extension of the South Street Bridge across Columbus Boulevard, giving cyclists and pedestrians more direct access to the Delaware River waterfront. That phase could be completed as soon as next year, PennDOT officials said.

Updates on detours and road closures related to the I-95 cap can be found at PennDOT's project website as information becomes available.