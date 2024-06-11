More News:

June 11, 2024

Man who fatally shot journalist Josh Kruger sentenced 15 to 30 years in prison

Robert Davis, 20, who pleaded guilty to third-degree murder, was in a relationship with Kruger, 39, at the time of the shooting, police say. His family claims it began while he was a teenager.

MIchaela Althouse
By Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff
Courts Homicides
Josh Kruger sentencing Josh Kruger PHL/Facebook

Robert Davis, 20, was sentenced to 15 to 30 years in prison for the death of Philly journalist Josh Kruger, above, who was fatally shot at his Point Breeze home in October 2023. Davis pleaded guilty to third-degree murder and related charges as part of a plea agreement.

The man accused of fatally shooting journalist Josh Kruger last October was sentenced Monday to 15 to 30 years in prison as part of a plea agreement, court records shows. 

Davis, 20, pleaded guilty to third-degree murder and related charges on Monday. He also pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and illegal gun possession for his role in another shooting at the Tasker-Morris SEPTA station that took place Sept. 25. 

Kruger, 39, was shot seven times at his home on the 2300 block of Watkins Street following a break-in on Oct. 2. Kruger went outside to seek help from his neighbors, but collapsed on the sidewalk and later died at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center. Davis was arrested a few weeks later. 

According to police, Davis and Kruger were in a relationship at the time of the shooting. Davis' family told the Inquirer that the relationship began when Davis was 15, and that he had become addicted to methamphetamine – provided by Kruger – during their relationship. His family also claimed that Kruger had threatened to post sexually explicit videos of Davis online.

Investigators believe Kruger had been arguing with someone at his front door and told the person to leave about three minutes before the shooting, based on a voicemail recovered from Kruger's phone. The number matched one belonging to Davis. 

According to court records, Davis had previously stolen guns from Kruger and broken a window in his home. A handgun found in Davis' bedroom at his family home reportedly matched cartridge casings found at the scene of the shooting. 

Kruger was an award-winning journalist and a former spokesperson for the city's Office of Homeless Services. He worked freelance for multiple publications, including PhillyVoice, WHYY, the Inquirer and Philadelphia Magazine.

MIchaela Althouse

Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff

michaela@phillyvoice.com

Read more Courts Homicides Philadelphia Sentencing Shootings Point Breeze Police

Videos

Featured

It's Happening with Snooki and Joey

June 28: It's Happening with Snooki & Joey
Limited - Visit NJ - Resorts

Atlantic City Wows: Stay in walking distance of the Steel Pier.

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Sen. John Fetterman, wife Gisele involved in car crash on I-70 in Maryland
Fetterman car crash

Sponsored

Wells Fargo Center named a "Best Venue"
Limited - Wells Fargo Center - Branded Exterior

Healthy Eating

The Planetary Health Diet reduces risk of early death and helps the environment; here's what it entails
planetary health diet

Music

Lower Merion native writes score for national parks 'road trip' doc
Lower Merion composer

Phillies

How, why the Phillies must upgrade their outfield this summer
0470_09132023_Phillies_Braves_Nick-Castellanos.jpg

Entertainment

Your 2024 guide to all the free outdoor movies in Philly this summer
Outdoor movies 2024

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved