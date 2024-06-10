More News:

June 10, 2024

Sen. John Fetterman, wife Gisele involved in car crash on I-70 in Maryland

The couple was evaluated at a hospital on Sunday morning, but discharged later that day, the senator's office says.

Kristin Hunt
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Fetterman car crash Rachel Mummey/USA TODAY NETWORK

Sen. John Fetterman rear-ended another motorist on Interstate 70 in Maryland on Sunday morning, according to Maryland State Police. The Pennsylvania Democrat and his wife, Gisele, were treated at a hospital Sunday morning and released later that day, his office says.

Sen. John Fetterman and his wife Gisele were involved in a car crash in Maryland early Sunday morning. 

According to Maryland State Police, the crash occurred just before 8 a.m. on Interstate 70. Sen. Fetterman, a Democrat from Pennsylvania, was driving a Chevrolet Traverse westbound when he rear-ended a Chevrolet Impala for "unknown reasons." Police said the driver of the Impala was taken in an ambulance to War Memorial Hospital in West Virginia, as was a passenger in the Traverse.

Police did not identify that passenger, but a statement from Fetterman's office said his wife was with him in the car. John and Gisele Fetterman were evaluated at a hospital "out of an abundance of caution," the statement said. Sen. Fetterman was treated for a bruised shoulder, and both were discharged Sunday afternoon.

"They are doing well and happy to be back in Braddock," Fetterman's hometown, the statement read.

Maryland State Police said no citations were issued, but the investigation is ongoing.

