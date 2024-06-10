Sen. John Fetterman, wife Gisele involved in car crash on I-70 in Maryland

Sen. John Fetterman and his wife Gisele were involved in a car crash in Maryland early Sunday morning.

According to Maryland State Police, the crash occurred just before 8 a.m. on Interstate 70. Sen. Fetterman, a Democrat from Pennsylvania, was driving a Chevrolet Traverse westbound when he rear-ended a Chevrolet Impala for "unknown reasons." Police said the driver of the Impala was taken in an ambulance to War Memorial Hospital in West Virginia, as was a passenger in the Traverse.

Police did not identify that passenger, but a statement from Fetterman's office said his wife was with him in the car. John and Gisele Fetterman were evaluated at a hospital "out of an abundance of caution," the statement said. Sen. Fetterman was treated for a bruised shoulder, and both were discharged Sunday afternoon.

"They are doing well and happy to be back in Braddock," Fetterman's hometown, the statement read.

Maryland State Police said no citations were issued, but the investigation is ongoing.

