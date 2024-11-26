More Events:

November 26, 2024

Philadelphia Film Society to host weekend marathon with all six 'Rocky' movies on Dec. 6-8

Tickets are available for screenings of a single showing or the entire franchise at the Center City theater.

Michaela Althouse
By Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff
Rocky Movie Marathon Thom Carroll/For PhillyVoice

The Philadelphia Film Society hosts a weekend-long movie marathon with screenings of all six "Rocky" movies.

Didn't quite feel up to running the Philadelphia Marathon over the past weekend? Next month, the Philadelphia Film Society hosts a different kind of endurance event for those whose skills lie in cinema-watching. 

The Center City theater at 1412 Chestnut St. will host a weekend movie marathon of Sylvester Stallone's entire "Rocky" franchise from Dec. 6-8 — more than 10 hours in total, for those keeping score. Those dedicated to watching the whole boxing series can book a six-film bundle for a discount, but there's also single movie tickets for more casual viewers. 

MORE: Elfreth's Alley homes to offer holiday tours with carolers and cider

Showings start 7 p.m. Friday with the original "Rocky" in 4K resolution followed by "Rocky II" at 9:30 p.m. The first two movies in the series will also play back-to-back Saturday at 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. The series continues at 3 p.m. Saturday with "Rocky III" followed by the ultimate director's cut of "Rocky IV" at 5:15 p.m., "Rocky V" at 7:30 p.m. and "Rocky Balboa" at 9:45 p.m. If you miss that first wave, there's another round of the final three movies on Sunday. 

The event does not include any screenings of the "Creed" films, a spinoff of the originals. 

The watchathon coincides with the city's first RockyFest honoring the famous franchise. From Dec. 3-8, fans can attend a "RockyU" seminar, hop on a bus tour of movie-themed sites, attend a date night at the Penn Ice Rink or stop by a pet-friendly "yappy hour" at Cherry Street Pier, honoring Rocky's bull mastiff, Butkus. Officials also dedicated Dec. 3 as Rocky Day, in honor of the film's 1976 release date. 

Rocky Movie Marathon

Dec. 6-8 | Various times

$14 per showing or $48 for the whole weekend, plus discounts for members

Philadelphia Film Center

1412 Chestnut St.

