Usher to replace Diddy at Roots Picnic

The annual Roots Picnic music festival just added a special guest to this year's lineup, and he is sure to have the crowd screaming "Yeah!"

R&B singer Usher will now co-headline this year's event, held June 2–4. The eight-time Grammy award–winning superstar is replacing Diddy, whose set was to be backed by the Roots but who had to drop out due to unforeseen circumstances. Usher joins Lil Uzi Vert, Lauryn Hill and other artists at the Mann Center festival.

This will be Usher's first appearance at the Roots Picnic since 2016. The singer, with over 75 million records sold, is bringing his Parks MGM Las Vegas residency performance to Philly.

The Roots Picnic will kick off Friday, June 2, with a stand-up comedy act from Dave Chappelle at the Wells Fargo Center. (Tickets to this performance are sold separately and are currently sold out.) His cell phone–free show is the first comedy set to be part of the lineup; Chappelle's 2018 Roots Picnic performance was canceled because of severe weather.

Lauryn Hill is slated to perform the entire tracklist from her critically acclaimed debut album "The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill."

Along with Lil Uzi Vert, several other Philly natives are slated to appear at this year's festival, including DJ Drama, Kindred the Family Soul and Eve.

Other featured acts include Ari Lennox, City Girls, Busta Rhymes and a set by Roy Ayers and the Isley Brothers.

There will also be a podcast stage featuring "Off The Record With DJ Akademiks," "Questlove Supreme," "Don't Call Me White Girl," "Lip Service With Angela Yee," "People's Party With Talib Kweli" and a show from Charlamagne Tha God.

Check out the full lineup below.

Single-day and two-day admission passes to the festival are available here