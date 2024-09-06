More News:

September 06, 2024

2 people killed in head-on collision on Route 55 in Gloucester County

The crash, which was captured on video, left a Philadelphia man and a Deptford woman dead on Thursday morning, New Jersey State Police say.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Route 55 Crash Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Two people were killed Thursday morning in a crash on Route 55 in Mantua Township, Gloucester County. New Jersey State Police say a driver heading south entered the northbound lanes and collided with an oncoming car.

A Jeep driving on the wrong side of the road collided head-on with a car on Route 55 in Gloucester County on Thursday morning, killing both drivers, New Jersey State Police said. 

The crash, which was caught on video, happened just before 9 a.m. near Route 322 in Mantua Township, investigators said. State police identified the people killed as Stanley Kahana, 62, of Philadelphia, and Jennifer Huffnel, 53, of Deptford, New Jersey.

MOREFuneral service for Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau to be held Monday at Delaware County church

Police said Kahana had been driving his Jeep Compass in the southbound lanes of Route 55 before his vehicle crossed over to the northbound lanes and continued south in the area of milepost 51.8.

Video shared on social media, taken from a car on the northbound side of the highway, shows the Jeep driving the wrong way for several seconds as oncoming vehicles avoided it. Kahana's Jeep then collides with a Toyota Rav4 that police say was driven by Huffnel. Both vehicles overturned on the roadway and the Toyota caught fire, investigators said.

The northbound lanes of Route 55 were temporarily closed between Exit 48 for Ellis Street and Glassboro and Exit 53 for Woodbury-Glassboro Road, the Gloucester County Office of Emergency Management said. All lanes have since been been reopened.

One driver who managed to veer out of the way of the Jeep before the crash told CBS3 she was lucky to have access to the grassy median of the highway.

"Blessed we had that area to go to and you just kinda looked out my rearview and looked out ahead like, 'What happened?'" Nancy McCann Foy told the news station. "It was a scary moment."

State police said their investigation into crash remains ongoing.

