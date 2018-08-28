1 dead, 1 injured in Roxborough shooting Monday night

A double shooting in Upper Roxborough on Monday night left one dead and one injured, according to media reports.

Philadelphia police are still looking for the gunman, who investigators said fired the shots on the 7700 block of Matthias Street around 10:30 p.m. When officers arrived, a 32-year-old West Philadelphia man was found dead having been struck in head while sitting the driver's seat of a pickup truck.

“We found some ballistic evidence, not only inside the vehicle, but also right next to the vehicle, so it appears that this was a close-range shooting,” Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said, according to CBS3.



A 27-year-old man was found across the street with gunshot wounds to the arm and leg, police said. He was taken to Einstein Hospital and is in stable condition, according to Philly.com.

Witnesses reportedly told police the shooter was last seen driving a dark-colored Jeep.