More News:

August 28, 2018

1 dead, 1 injured in Roxborough shooting Monday night

Philadelphia police are still looking for the gunman

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen
By Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff
Crime Homicides
04042018_crime_tape_Pexels kat wilcox/Pexels.com

.

A double shooting in Upper Roxborough on Monday night left one dead and one injured, according to media reports.

Philadelphia police are still looking for the gunman, who investigators said fired the shots on the 7700 block of Matthias Street around 10:30 p.m. When officers arrived, a 32-year-old West Philadelphia man was found dead having been struck in head while sitting the driver's seat of a pickup truck.

“We found some ballistic evidence, not only inside the vehicle, but also right next to the vehicle, so it appears that this was a close-range shooting,” Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said, according to CBS3

A 27-year-old man was found across the street with gunshot wounds to the arm and leg, police said. He was taken to Einstein Hospital and is in stable condition, according to Philly.com.

Witnesses reportedly told police the shooter was last seen driving a dark-colored Jeep. 

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen

Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff

emily@phillyvoice.com

Read more Crime Homicides Roxborough Philadelphia Investigations Police Gun Violence

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Seven Eagles land on ESPN's NFLRank Top 100 players of 2018 list
Carroll - Eagles Public Practice Carson Wentz

Feuds

Montgomery County family faces tough decision: keep dealing with 'menacing' neighbor or move out
Matthew Rutkowski

Wildlife

Mysterious big cat spotted outside Pennsylvania backyard
Mountain Lion

Food & Drink

Marc Vetri has a new cookbook out today and it's all about pizza
032217_PizzeriaVetri4pie

Health News

Surprise! There are tiny tunnels running through your head
tiny_tunnels_human_brain

Eagles

Projecting roles for each of the Eagles' 2018 draft picks, updated
082618JordanMailata

Escapes

Limited - Guided Adventure to Antarctica

$6599 -- 14-Night Guided Adventure to Antarctica w/Buenos Aires Stay
Limited - Croatia

$1349 -- Croatia & Slovenia 4-Star Vacation: 9 Nights w/Flights
Limited - Israel Jerusalem

$1699 -- Explore Israel: 8-Night Guided Tour w/Flights
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.