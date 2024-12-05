Woman, 73, killed by light pole that fell at Roxborough High School athletic field

A 73-year-old woman was killed Thursday morning when a light pole fell and struck her on the athletic field at Roxborough High School, authorities said.

The incident happened around 11:15 a.m. along Pechin Street, a spokesperson for the School District of Philadelphia said. Police, first responders and the school district's Office of School Safety were called, but the woman died at the scene shortly after noon, 6ABC reported. She was not immediately identified.

"A tragic incident unfortunately occurred this morning on the football field outside Roxborough High School that claimed the life of a Roxborough community member," the school district said in a statement.

Police did not provide additional details when contacted Thursday afternoon.

Thursday had high winds with gusts up to 45 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

The school district said it will inspect and assess wooden poles at all of its facilities. Outdoor activities at Roxborough High School's athletic field have been suspended until further notice.