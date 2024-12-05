City Council pushes committee vote on 76ers arena to next week

City Council has delayed a public hearing on the proposed 76ers arena, postponing a committee vote on legislation that would authorize the project until at least next week.

Council members were set to convene Thursday at 8:30 a.m. and pick up the discussion from their Tuesday meeting. But the legislators canceled the hearing late Wednesday night, citing "productive negotiations" with team officials to "address concerns expressed during the hearings by Councilmembers and the public."

The hearing will now be held Wednesday at 9 a.m.

City Council was expected to vote Tuesday to move the legislation out of committee, a move must happen before a final vote can be taken on the arena project. But progress was held up by negotiations over the $50 million community benefits package the Sixers have proposed, with some lawmakers pushing for a larger amount.

Tuesday's hearing was the last of eight scheduled sessions to hear testimony from arena stakeholders and the public. In addition to 76ers leadership, the council heard from medical workers, hotel industry leaders, Parker administration officials and Chinatown activists who have organized against the project for more than two years.

