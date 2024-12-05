More News:

December 05, 2024

City Council pushes committee vote on 76ers arena to next week

Legislators were scheduled to resume testimony Thursday morning, but instead will meet Wednesday as negotiations with team officials continue.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Government 76ers Arena
City Council delayed

City Council President Kenyatta Johnson says the 76ers arena hearing scheduled for Thursday morning has been postponed until Wednesday, citing 'productive negotiations' between the city and team. A committee is needed to move forward legislation that would authorize the project.

City Council has delayed a public hearing on the proposed 76ers arena, postponing a committee vote on legislation that would authorize the project until at least next week. 

Council members were set to convene Thursday at 8:30 a.m. and pick up the discussion from their Tuesday meeting. But the legislators canceled the hearing late Wednesday night, citing "productive negotiations" with team officials to "address concerns expressed during the hearings by Councilmembers and the public." 

MORE: Five Below's flagship Center City store shut down after fourth failed health inspection this year

The hearing will now be held Wednesday at 9 a.m.

City Council was expected to vote Tuesday to move the legislation out of committee, a move must happen before a final vote can be taken on the arena project. But progress was held up by negotiations over the $50 million community benefits package the Sixers have proposed, with some lawmakers pushing for a larger amount.

Tuesday's hearing was the last of eight scheduled sessions to hear testimony from arena stakeholders and the public. In addition to 76ers leadership, the council heard from medical workers, hotel industry leaders, Parker administration officials and Chinatown activists who have organized against the project for more than two years. 

