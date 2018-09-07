More Events:

September 07, 2018

The fifth Run to Work Day will take place in September

Skip your usual SEPTA commute

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Fitness Running
Woman running up steps in Philadelphia Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

The fifth Run to Work Day in Philadelphia will take place on Friday, Sept. 21.

The holiday celebrates running as a healthy, green and community-building way to commute to and from the workplace.

RELATED: Wanderlust 108's "mindful triathlon" includes 5K, yoga, meditation | Increased fasting could lead to a longer life | Score free admission to Philadelphia's Magic Gardens during Philly Free Week

To join in, just lace up your sneakers and get going on Sept. 21. And if you want to show off, use #RUNTOWORKPHL on your social media posts.

You may discover an early morning jog to the office is much more enjoyable than your normal commute.

If your workplace is far from your home, get creative. Maybe park a few extra blocks away and start running from there, or run to the train station instead of driving over.

The only rule for participating in Run to Work Day: run. The distance you cover doesn't matter.

Run to Work Day Philly

Friday, Sept. 21
Free

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Fitness Running Philadelphia Free

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Handing out 10 awards from the Eagles-Falcons game
090718JordanHicks

Investigations

GoFundMe says Johnny Bobbitt Jr. will receive the remaining balance from fundraiser
Kate McClure Johnny

Food & Drink

The new Little Baby's Ice Cream shop opens tonight with cannabis-flavored ice cream
Little Baby's Ice Cream

Eagles

The good, bad and ugly from Eagles-Falcons
090718-JayAjayi-USAToday

Addiction

Navy veteran describes 'slippery slope' into opioid addiction – and his journey out
Carroll - Opioid Recovery

SEPTA

SEPTA responds to gross video of bed bugs on Northeast Philly bus
Septa Bus

Escapes

Limited - Jamaica Getaway

$539 & up -- 4-Night Jamaica Getaway w/Flights
Limited - Palm Springs

Deals & Tips -- Greater Palm Springs: Fall Getaways, 45% Off
Limited - Edinburgh Scotland

$1039 -- 9-Nt. London, Edinburgh & Dublin Trip w/Air from NYC

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.