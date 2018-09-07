The fifth Run to Work Day will take place in September

The fifth Run to Work Day in Philadelphia will take place on Friday, Sept. 21.

The holiday celebrates running as a healthy, green and community-building way to commute to and from the workplace.

To join in, just lace up your sneakers and get going on Sept. 21. And if you want to show off, use #RUNTOWORKPHL on your social media posts.

You may discover an early morning jog to the office is much more enjoyable than your normal commute.

If your workplace is far from your home, get creative. Maybe park a few extra blocks away and start running from there, or run to the train station instead of driving over.

The only rule for participating in Run to Work Day: run. The distance you cover doesn't matter.

Friday, Sept. 21

Free

