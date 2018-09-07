More Health:

September 07, 2018

Increased fasting could lead to a longer life

Waiting longer between meals could improve overall health, study finds

John Kopp
By John Kopp
PhillyVoice Staff
Health News Diet
Out to dinner with menu Kaboompics.com/Pexels.com

There are all sorts of studies that indicate that eating – or avoiding – certain foods – may prolong your life.

But the latest research suggests daily fasting could prove beneficial, too.

Scientists found that mice experienced better health and longer lives when they increased the time between their meals. That was true regardless of what they ate or how many calories they consumed. 

Their findings eventually could help researchers identify ways to help people maintain a healthy weight and reduce age-related metabolic disorders.

"Increasing daily fasting times, without a reduction of calories and regardless of the type of diet consumed, resulted in overall improvements in health and survival in male mice," said researcher Rafael de Cabo, of the National Institute of Aging. "Perhaps this extended daily fasting period enables repair and maintenance mechanisms that would be absent in a continuous exposure to food."

The researchers split nearly 300 mice into two diet groups, one of which ate foods lower in purified sugars and fat, and higher in protein and fiber.

Each group was then divided into three subgroups. One subgroup had access to food at all times. The second subgroup received 30 percent less calories than the first. And a third subgroup was given a single meal equal in calories to the first subgroup's intake.

The mice in the latter two subgroups experienced had longer lifespans and experienced age-related liver disease and metabolic disorders later in life. And diet appeared to have no effect.

The study was conducted by scientists from the National Institute of Aging, the University of Wisconsin-Madison and the Pennington Biomedical Research Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Findings were published Thursday in the medical journal "Cell Metabolism."

John Kopp

John Kopp
PhillyVoice Staff

john@phillyvoice.com

Read more Health News Diet United States Studies Research

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Handing out 10 awards from the Eagles-Falcons game
090718JordanHicks

Investigations

GoFundMe says Johnny Bobbitt Jr. will receive the remaining balance from fundraiser
Kate McClure Johnny

Food & Drink

The new Little Baby's Ice Cream shop opens tonight with cannabis-flavored ice cream
Little Baby's Ice Cream

Eagles

The good, bad and ugly from Eagles-Falcons
090718-JayAjayi-USAToday

Addiction

Navy veteran describes 'slippery slope' into opioid addiction – and his journey out
Carroll - Opioid Recovery

SEPTA

SEPTA responds to gross video of bed bugs on Northeast Philly bus
Septa Bus

Escapes

Limited - Palm Springs

Deals & Tips -- Greater Palm Springs: Fall Getaways, 45% Off
Limited - Los Cabos

$697 & up -- Los Cabos Stay at All-Inclusive Resort Stay with Flights

 *
Limited - Maui Hawaii

$1199 & up -- 5-Night Maui Beachfront Escape with Flights

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.